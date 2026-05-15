Regional Extreme Festival ready for blast off at Red Star

After a month's break, the series heads for its most inland meeting to date at the tight and compact Mpumalanga circuit.

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host round two of the Regional Extreme Festival on Saturday, with 144 in seven categories cars to tackle the 13-corner circuit around its anti-clockwise layout.

111 Sports & GTs

Topping proceedings will be races for Digit FMS 111 GT and Sports cars, boasting a 33-car grid. The numbers have compelled the organisers to split the field in half.

Top contenders in the GT category will include Jared Rossouw (OMG Gifts & Gadgets Volkswagen Polo), Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), Marius Truter (Strategic Gearbox Volkswagen Polo), Phillip Meyer (Swiss Hotel School Porsche 924 GTR) and Wayne Robb (Digit FNS Ford Focus ST).

Not to be outdone are the likes of Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo), Mark du Toit (Trans Africa BMW Z4) and Tony Szabo (Nanlang Honda Civic).

A wide variety of cars will tackle the Digit FMS races for 111 GT and Sports cars. A front runner should be Wayne Robb (Digit FNS Ford Focus ST). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

In the Sports category, front-runners are likely to include Melanie Spurr (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), Mike O’Sullivan (All Things Motoring Honda Ballade), Henry van Vledder (Stuffall Volkswagen Golf) and Rob Clark (Containers Self Storage Honda Ballade).

Also in the running will be Wayne Odendaal (9 Eleven Volkswagen Golf) and Tihan van Rooyen (Van Rooyen Vision BMW 125i).

BMW /// M Performance

The BMW ///M Performance Parts Races will comprise two standalone events with turbocharged and normally aspirated cars competing separately.

Turbo

In The Turbo Cup, Anton Pommersheim (Eagle Granite MW M3) heads up the overall points table.

He will face off against drivers like Renier Smith (Fast Development M3), Wessel Mostert (Mosco Specialised Contactors M3), Nishal Singh (Autonische M3), Robert Neill (Delmon Mining Turbo) and Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom 335i).

Other contenders include Ethan Coetzee (Ethan Motorsport 340i), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors M3) and Nishal Singh (Autonische M3).

Normally aspirated

In the Normally Aspirated classes, top contenders should include Andre’ van Vuuren (Curvent International M3), Troy Cochran (Tyre Mart Boksburg M3), Bernard De Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3) and Trevor Long (Roof Surgeon M3).

Troy Cochran (Tyre Mart Boksburg M3), should be a front runner in the BMW/// M Performance Parts Normally Aspirated heats. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also vying for top honours will be Pieter Lombard (SMS Alert BMW M3), Richard Gemtholtz (NextRep Fitness M3) and Olerato Sekudu (Oupa Mouwakwe M3).

Volkswagen Challenge

The mostly Polo campaigned ATE Volkswagen Challenge should provide fierce contests among drivers like Joshua Moore (Foton), Ian Walker (Mellow Velo), Keegan Nathan (Nathan’s Motorsport), Chris Davison (Generator Service Inclusive), Sebastian Bouilliart (Applied Heat) and Max Corbett (Century).

Joshua Moore (Foton) should be a podium chaser in the ATE VW Challenge races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in close will be Jonathan Konig (Northern Bolt & Tool Polo), champion wrestler Dricus du Plessis and Christopher Tait (King Price).

Formula Vee

The DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee brigade will bring 16 competitors to the party.

The DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee brigade will bring 16 competitors to the party, with the title currently led by Gert van der Berg (DOE Quality Parts Rhema 2). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Gert van der Berg (DOE Quality Parts Rhema 2) currently tops the points table, narrowly ahead of Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema 2), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema 2) and Theodore Vermaak (DOE StartMyCar Forza),

Peter Hills (Mangaza First 4 Men Rhema), Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema), MD Bester (Mangaza First 4 Men Rhema) and Daine Stewart (Direction Management Forza) all in the hunt.

V8 Supercars

Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) and Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) could fight for victories in the Dunlop V8 Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The Dunlop V8 Supercars should see podium chasers like Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang), Sam Dahl (ArcProTech Ford Falcon), Franco di Matteo (Five Diamonds Vodka Jaguar) and Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lubricants Holden Commodore).

Super Hatch

The SuperHatch races should have drivers like Mark du Toit (TAR BMW 118i), Ishmael Baloyi (TAR Honda Civic), Joshua du Toit (Trans Africa Racing Honda Civic), Hendrik Venter (4Js Auto Opel Corsa) and Leon Bredenkamp (Honda Civic) fighting for silverware.

How much?

Spectator tickets for Saturday can be purchased at the Red Star Raceway entrance gate for R150 per person, with children under 12 entering free of charge.

All races will be broadcast live on the Extreme Festival website. Food and drink will be on sale or you may bring your own.