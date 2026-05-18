Regional Extreme Festival turns up the heat at Red Star

Second round of this year's series didn't disappoint the Red Star faithful.

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas was a hive of speedy activity on Saturday, when the venue hosted round two of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival.

111 Sports & GT

The Digit FMS 111 races for Saloon and Sports Cars hooked up with the Superhatch brigade and brought 38 cars to the occasion.

Race one went to Jared Rossouw (OMG Gifts and Gadgets Volkswagen Polo), leading home Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Strati Yiannakis (Gapcon Volkswagen Polo) and Phillip Meyer (Swiss Hotel School Porsche 924).

Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), and Jared Rossouw (OMG Gifts and Gadgets Volkswagen Polo), fought mightily for victory in the opening Digit FMS 111 races for Saloon and Sports Cars. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Yiannakis won race two ahead of Marius Truter (Strategic Gearbox and Diff Volkswagen Polo), du Toit and Shaun Vermaak (Gapcon Developments BMW M235i).

Truter then clinched the third race, chased to the flag by Vermaak, du Toit and Rossouw.

V8 Supecars

Defending champion Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Mustang) took the opening Dunlop V8 Supercar race, beating off the advances from Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Corvette), Terry Wilford (Johnspeed Ford Mustang) and Franco di Matteo (Five Diamonds Vodka Jaguar XKR).

Defending champion Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Mustang) took the opening Dunlop V8 Supercar race. Brandsponential.

Race two, started from an inverted grid, went to Willford, ahead of Lombard, Reib and di Matteo.

BMW /// Performance Parts

Turbo Cup

Lee Thompson (Megastar Group M3) took the first BMW /// M Performance Parts Turbo Cup heat from Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Bilal Ahmed (TT Audio M3) and Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom 335i).

Thompson won the next heat as well, ahead of Anton Pommersheim (Eagle Granite M3), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors M3) and Renier Smith (Fast Development M3).

Normally Aspirated

The opening race for the normally aspirated class was won by Andre’ van Vuuren (Curvent International M3), chased to the finish line by Olerato Secudu (Oupa Moumakwe M3), Richard Gerntholtz (Nextrep Fitness M3) and Ignus du Plessis (Mosco Contractors M3).

The race ended behind the safety car after Eddie Rodrigues rolled his Eddie7Racing M3 with two laps to go. He was not injured, but the car underwent huge devaluation.

Race two saw the front four places exactly replicated.

Volkswagen Challenge

The mostly Polo campaigned ATE Volkswagen Challenge’s first race was won by Christopher Tait (King Price Extreme), ahead of Anthony Lessing (Worx), Ian Walker (Mellow Velo) and Francis Aldrich.

Both the ATE Volkswagen Challenge races were won by Christopher Tait (King Price Extreme), ahead of Anthony Lessing (Worx). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Tait won the second race as well, followed by Lessing, Josh Moore and Walker.

Formula Vee

Reigning champion Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema 2) won the opening DOE CIM Fuel Formula Vee race, chased to the line by Vaughn Hills (Mangaza Rhema 2), Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema 2) and MD Bester (Mangaza Rhema 2).

Reigning champion Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema 2) won both the DOE CIM Fuel Formula Vee races. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Jansen won race two as well, chased to the flag by Vaughn Hills, Brandon Hills (First 4 Men Rhema 2) and Bester.

Nationals next

The next round of this year’s Extreme Festival will be a national round at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, 23 May.