Illegal racing, irresponsible driving the killer

Speed is not what necessarily kills, says expert.

Eager racers and experts say speed doesn’t kill; the inappropriate and injudicious use of speed does. South Africans have always had a strong passion for motoring and motorsport, Master Drive CEO Eugene Herbert said.

“There is a deep appreciation for performance vehicles, driving skill and the excitement associated with speed and competition.

“Illegal street racing and reckless driving create enormous risks because there are no safety protocols, no controlled environments and no protection for innocent road users.

“Public roads are shared spaces and irresponsible behaviour places lives at risk unnecessarily,” he added.

Responsible motorsport vs. illegal racing

There was a big difference between responsible motorsport and illegal racing, Herbert said. “Motor racing is, by nature, a risk-prone activity, but South Africa has numerous racetracks and sanctioned events where individuals can safely and legally enjoy high-performance driving under controlled conditions.

“These environments have strict safety measures, trained officials and emergency support systems in place to manage the risks appropriately,” he said.

Regulated environment for racing

“MasterDrive strongly supports activities that channel enthusiasm for driving into safer, regulated environments where passion can be shared responsibly.

“This aligns with our broader philosophy of promoting safer driving behaviour while recognising the enjoyment many people derive from motoring culture,” Herbert added.

It was important to remember that speed itself is not necessarily what kills, Herbert said.

Safety comes first

Founder of the Global Female Movement, Narina Naidoo, said that, from a promoter’s perspective, the safety of drag racing is paramount.

“It directly impacts the event’s reputation, part of the reason I started Wicked Wednesday Night in Brakpan 10 years ago to try and reduce illegal street racing by providing a safe and secure environment.”

Naidoo said the entry fee was R20 and the aim was to create jobs, foster a culture of safe entertainment and promote participants’ well-being and spectator confidence.