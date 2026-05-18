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Bust the street racers and let them pay the price

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 May 2026

08:55 am

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Illegal racing continues because, as with so much other illicit activity in this country, there is seldom any consequence.

Bust the street racers and let them pay the price

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Legendary Brazilian Formula One Champion Ayrton Senna once said: “Racing, competing, it’s in my blood. It’s part of me, it’s part of my life; I have been doing it all my life and it stands out above everything else.”

And that passion, even addiction, cost him his life. Just as the need to go faster than the next guy on our city streets and our country highways costs many South Africans their lives.

The Automobile Association of South Africa, which, among other things, is a custodian of driving standards and safety, paradoxically sponsors and runs a race car because, as CEO Bobby Ramagwede points out, a controlled motorsport environment is the only place to slake that motoring thirst for adventure.

His view is shared by driving trainer and defensive driving expert Eugene Herbert, who races himself on occasion – on a track. It’s not as though the costs of taking part in organised motorsport are excessive – especially considering the immense amounts spent by some people “hotting up” their cars for illegal street races.

There are plenty of track days and open drag strips where enthusiasts can go at it like medieval jousting knights of old… but backed by professional organisers and safety systems. That’s no comfort for the family of 25-year-old Phillip Bezuidenhout, who, as a passenger, died when the car he was in crashed into another during an illegal street race in Pretoria recently.

Illegal racing – and illegal behaviour on roads – continues because, as with so much other illicit activity in this country, there is seldom any consequence. Cops should make a serious effort to bust racers and those speeding.

Apart from heavy fines – or jail, if necessary – offenders must be forced to spend time in a casualty department at a hospital so they can see that speed really does kill and maim.

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