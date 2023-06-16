Renault Captur takes sting out of load shedding traffic

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Last month we mentioned how impressed we were with the peppy performance and attractive styling of The Citizen Motoring‘s long-term Renault Captur.

After enduring endless hours of additional time in the car due to load shed intersections, we have come to appreciate other standard features in the top-spec Renault Captur Intens derivative.

Top priorities in this day and age are things like technology and connectivity. This compact crossover SUV has plenty of those.

The hub of the tech fest starts with the 9.3-inch portrait infotainment screen. The touchscreen system, which Renault calls the Easy Link multimedia system, is slightly angled towards the driver.

Creature comforts

It features integrated voice recognition, on-board navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is smartphone mirroring compatible. The screen also offers access to the three multi-sense driving modes. Plus safety systems like lane-keep assist, parking assistance and ambient lightning settings.

In reverse, the screen automatically displays the reverse camera and the sound system amplifies the parking sensors’ warning sounds.

Below the climate control knobs are two Type-A USB sockets, an auxiliary port and 12v power socket to connect, power and charge your devices by cable. You can also charge your phone wirelessly on a tray below the floating e-shifter console.

A digital instrument cluster is standard on the Renault Captur Intens. A set of buttons on the right of the steering wheel toggles between displays, while the buttons on the left sets the cruise control and speed limiter. And the leather-clad steering wheel is heated.

Turn up the volume

In Renault tradition, the audio control cluster is situated behind the steering wheel on the right. While some might argue that freeing the audio controls up from the standard buttons on the steering are making things too complicated, it has its advantages – the audio cluster does not turn along with the steering wheel.

The Renault Captur Intens offers three drive modes. Picture: Renault

Another little convenience is the Renault Captur’s handy key card. You don’t need to remove the key card from your pocket or handbag when opening, closing or starting the car.

And, when you do remove the key card from your pocket, there is a dedicated little spot for it in the centre console.

In addition to the standard set of safety specifications, the Intens is also equipped with some more advanced features. These include emergency brake assist, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and speed alert.

Renault Captur a solid package

When you add all these fancy tech and features to the peppy performance from the Renault Captur’s 113 kW/270 Nm 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to seven-speed double clutch automatic gearbox, you realise just what a comprehensive package it offers.

With a price tag of R499 999, the Renault Captur Intens stacks up well against its rivals. It comes with a five-year/150 000 km warranty and three-year/45 000 km service plan.