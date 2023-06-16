Wait starts: Volkswagen starts teasing next generation Tiguan

By Charl Bosch

Although sighted back in April undergoing testing with very little disguise present, resolute Volkswagen has stuck with the disguise principle by releasing official camouflaged teaser images of the new all-new third generation Tiguan.

Fully new

A vital model for Wolfsburg as it is anticipated to also be one of its last wholly new combustion engine models, the replacement for the now seven-year old second generation will ride on the same MQB Evo platform as the Golf 8 and according to Volkswagen, go on-sale in the first quarter of 2024.

Appearing bigger than the current Tiguan but still compact and therefore not impeding on the recently facelift Touareg, the teasers show the newcomer sporting a frontal design not only similar Lamando L sedan sold in China, but also the ID.4 in the design of the headlights, the thin albeit unsealed grille and prominent logo bar.

Profile and compact design similar to the current generation. Image: Volkswagen.

Joining the Touareg, albeit as an option, the Tiguan will have access to the new Matrix I.Q. HD headlights that provides illumination up to 500 m. While unconfirmed, the lights are expected to have the same 38 432 micro diodes as the Touareg.

Confirming an increase in overall length of 32 mm to 4 551 mm with the wheelbase of 2 681 mm mm and width of 1 939 mm remaining the same, the Tiguan will also have a height increase of five millimetres to 1 640 mm and a boot space uptick of 33-litres to 648-litres with the rear seats up.

New interior, five seats only

Set to no longer be offered in seven-seat Allspace guise, the biggest surprise is the reveal of the interior that differs completely from the current Tiguan in both look and design.

In addition to being more premium and equipped with Volkswagen’s so-called ergoActive heated, ventilated and electric seats that will offer a massaging function for the first time, the centrepiece of the cabin is a brand-new freestanding 15-inch infotainment system and a curved digital instrument cluster, the latter forming part of a new full-width “panel” that finished in gloss black.

Down the centre, a new slim-line centre console has been integrated with a pair of cupholders, a rotary dial for the audio system, ambient lighting and drive modes and a wireless smartphone charger.

Interior has been completely redesigned. Image: Volkswagen.

Gone though is the gear lever that moves to the steering column, which officially confirms the end of the six-speed manual gearbox and standardisation of the seven-speed DSG across the Tiguan range.

In response to comments made in October last year by Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO, Thomas Schäfer, the Tiguan’s steering wheel forgoes the much criticised touch-sensitive buttons for physical switches as a means of blending digital with simplicity.

Underneath, the MQB Evo platform will see the roll-out of Volkswagen’s latest Adaptive Dampers and Suspension, Dynamic Chassis Control system, Vehicle Dynamics Manager and XDS electronic differential.

Four engines options

On the power front, the Tiguan will be powered by no less than four powerunits; the TSI petrol, mild-hybrid eTSI, a plug-in hybrid eHybrid and for the last time, a TDI potentially also with mild-hybrid assistance.

No further details were disclosed, though expect some models to have the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system either as an option or standard. A fully electric derivative in, at present, not due to materialise as a result of the ID.4.

More details soon

Set to be revealed before the end of this year, expect a final and more teasers to be revealed within the coming weeks and months.

