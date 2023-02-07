Renewed Renault-Nissan alliance resulting in new bakkie

Charl Bosch

Having last month announced a reduction in ownership of its alliance partner Nissan, Renault has confirmed that an agreement has been signed for the creation of a new half-ton bakkie that is expected to replace the dated NP200 spun-off from the first generation Dacia/Renault Logan.

Brand-new

First reported in 2020 as possibly happening after the Japanese automaker hinted that space below the Navara does exist, the alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi, confirmed at a media briefing in Argentina on Monday (6 February) that four projects will be embarked on, one being the developing of a new bakkie for Latin America.

Although an open secret that the next generation Triton, currently undergoing testing, will provide the base for the all-new Navara, the new half-ton Nissan is not expected to be a rebadged version of the South Africa-bound Renault Oroch derived from the original Duster.

Instead, the new model, which will also be sold as a Renault, is expected to ride on the alliance’s CMP platform and therefore remain a unibody double cab like the Oroch as opposed to becoming a body-on-frame similar to the Triton, Navara and South American-market only Renault Alaskan.

ALSO READ: Renault cuts stake in Nissan as part of alliance restructuring

Oroch will be coming to South Africa later this year, but reportedly not in its current depicted shape.

Despite reports of the newcomer possibly being electric, the method of propulsion remains unknown as speculation points to a likely use of petrol power for now as diesel is not allowed in certain South American markets in lieu of ethanol taking preference in vehicles excluding one-ton bakkies.

Bigster a preview of what to expect?

While the announcement didn’t specify a timeframe or when the pair of bakkies are expected to debut, rumours have already started that the planned 2025 unveiling of the Dacia Bigster Concept could provide a preview should it be the case.

A further uncertainty, not mentioned in any detail, was whether a Mitsubishi badged model would emerge in order for the alliance to reap the most out of the project in its fight against the Fiat Toro/Ram 1000, Ford Maverick, the new Chevrolet Montana, Toyota’s much reported, and seemingly incoming Stout and Volkswagen’s pending but still unconfirmed Tarok.

Despite being an SUV, the Bigster has been tipped as providing the likely preview for the new Nissan-Renault bakkie.

What does it mean for NP200?

Confirmed to be produced at the alliance’s Santa Isabel Plant in Córdoba that builds the Alaskan and Navara, known as the Frontier in South America, expansion plans for the new bakkies beyond their home markets were not discussed as the focus on getting the plant ready remains the main objective for now.

However, lingering speculation exists that the Nissan derivative could come to South Africa after company executives, at the launch of the new Qashqai last year, alluded to a replacement without confirming anything else.

Expect more details to be divulged over the coming months though, in addition to possibly spy images of the bakkie towards the latter stages of the year.

Additional information from motor1.com Argentina.