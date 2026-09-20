SA motorsport mourns: Veteran racer Marcel Angel dies in Killarney crash

Last week, 41-year-old renowned racing driver Robert Wolk was shot and killed in in Esther Park, Ekurhuleni.

South African motorsport has had another tragic accident: the death of 62-year-old Marcel Angel.

Motorsport South Africa confirmed that Angel died after a serious incident during Race 1 at the National Extreme Festival at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town on Saturday, 19 September 2026.

Sadness

Angel, the owner of Cape Town-based Autohaus Angel, reportedly crashed his car at the end of the back straight, going through a wall near the entrance to the landfill site.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Marcel Angel passed away following the incident,” Motorsport South Africa said.

SuperCars

Marcel was competing in the Extreme SuperCars category.

“Motorsport South Africa extends its sincere condolences to Marcel’s family, friends, fellow competitors and everyone who knew him,” Motorsport South Africa said.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Condolences

Killarney International Raceway said medical personnel and officials were immediately on the scene following the crash, but Angel tragically succumbed to his injuries.

“The Killarney family are deeply saddened by the passing of experienced Supercar racer Marcel Angel,” it said.

The rest of the Extreme Festival event was cancelled out of respect for the Angel family.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Marcel’s wife Mica, his family and friends during this difficult time,” Killarney International Raceway said.

Tribute

South African motorsport commentator Sasha Martinego expressed shock at Angel’s passing.

“Shocking. What a terrible week for SA Motorsport. Much love to Marcel Angel’s family.”

It was indeed a tragic week for South African motorsport.

Robert Wolk

Last week, 41-year-old racing driver Robert Wolk was shot and killed.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with Wolk’s death in Esther Park, Ekurhuleni.

Shooting

Wolk was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Parklands and Cawood Streets on Wednesday. Footage of him being shot while trying to flee from his attackers sparked outrage.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue VW Jetta 5 sedan. The getaway vehicle was found to be linked to two other cases of hijacking and murder.

Wolk highlights

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, expressed deep sadness at the loss, calling Wolk’s killing “a tragedy that should trouble every South African.”

Wolk was one of the country’s most decorated drivers, his career spanning nearly three decades. He clinched the SA Formula Volkswagen title in 2013, Formula 1600 in 2015, back‑to‑back SA GTC crowns in 2021 and 2022, and the SA Touring Cars championship in 2024.

Earlier this year, he added a second Simola Hillclimb “King of the Hill” trophy to his record. He proudly wore both Junior and Senior Protea Colours, representing South Africa with distinction across multiple disciplines.

‘Senseless violence’

“Robert Wolk was a champion in every sense of the word – a driver who carried South Africa’s flag at the highest level. That his life was cut short in an act of senseless violence is unacceptable. Our sportspeople, and all citizens, should be able to travel our roads in safety,” McKenzie said.

The Minister conveyed condolences to Wolk’s family, friends and the motorsport fraternity, and pledged full support for the South African Police Service investigation into the circumstances of his death.