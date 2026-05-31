Outgoing Toyota Hilux keeps its crown as April’s best-selling bakkie

After a record sales month in March, the Isuzu D-Max slipped back to third place in April behind the Ford Ranger.

Following a record month of more than 15 000 sales in March, the Toyota Hilux remained top of a dwindling new commercial vehicle sales list in April that saw Isuzu D-Max sales plunge from a high of more than 3 000 units to just over a 1 000.

Top 15 best-sellers

Having amassed sales of more than 4 000 units in March, Hilux sales fell in April to 2 955 units.

More than likely, this can be attributed to the upcoming unveiling of the new internally named AN220 Hilux at the end of June.

As such, April can be seen as the effective penultimate sales month for the outgoing AN110 or eighth generation Hilux, which has been on-sale globally since 2015.

Returning to its customary second place, the Ford Ranger shifted 2 013 units, while the D-Max dropped back to third place with an offset of 1 045 units.

Consisting of the P300 and P500, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) P-Series ranked fourth on 588, followed by the Mahindra Pik Up on 563.

Excluding the 76-series station wagon, the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 placed sixth on 451 units, while the Volkswagen Amarok dropped a notch from its sixth place in March to seventh in May with an offset of 399 units.

With production having ended this month, April also represented the penultimate month for the Nissan Navara as a locally produced product, with sales of 315 units.

Another good month netted the JAC T-Series with 270 sales, followed by the Foton Tunland on 205 and the Peugeot Landtrek on 138.

Outside the top 10, the BYD Shark amassed 108 sales, up from the 94 moved in March, while the Kia Tasman moved 31 examples.

1. Toyota Hilux – 2 955

2. Ford Ranger – 2 013

3. Isuzu D-Max – 1 045

4. GWM P-Series – 588

5. Mahindra Pik Up – 563

6. Toyota Land Cruiser 79 – 451

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 399

8. Nissan Navara – 315

9. JAC T-Series 270

10. Foton Tunland – 205

11. Peugeot Landtrek – 138

12. BYD Shark – 108

13. Mahindra Bolero – 72

14. Mitsubishi Triton – 41

15. Kia Tasman – 31

Worth nothing is that the list excludes vans such as the Suzuki Eeco and essentially light-duty trucks comprising the Kia K-Series, Hyundai H100, Suzuki Super Carry and Foton Truckmate.

Up but also down

Out of the 47 979 vehicles sold in April, light commercials accounted for 10 966, an uptake of 9.7% from the 9 993 sold in April last year.