Motoring

Home » Motoring

Toyota Gazoo Racing gearing-up for Rally-Raid season finale

Picture of Mark Jones

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

19 November 2025

07:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Deciding round held around Thabazimbi will also determine the outcome of this year's championship.

Toyota Gazoo Racing ready for Rally-Raid season finale

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet are still in with a chance of taking this year’s Rally-Raid title. Picture: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

After five rounds, Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa heads to this weekend final round of this year’s Rally-Raid Championship, the Northam Bushveld 400, with a chance of taking the title.

No holding back

As part of its preparation for next year’s Dakar, no less than four Toyota GR Hilux Evo’s have been entered for the finale taking place near Thabazimbi in the Northern Cape.

In total, Friday’s route covers 100 km, followed by the main race on Saturday over 300 km in reported rocky and dusty terrain.

Heading into the event, Saood Variawa and French co-driver Francois Cazalet sit three points off the title after finishing second in the weather shortened Vryheid 400 last month by 53 seconds.

Alongside them will be Guy Botterill and Spanish navigator Oriol Mena, who endured a frustrating time in Vryheid as well the preceding Outeniqua 400 in the Langkloof.

ALSO READ: Toyota Gazoo Racing scores podium in shortened Vryheid 400

Although out of title contention, the pair will be hoping for a good result to cement their fourth place in the overall standings.

Competing in the third GR Hilux Evo are the Portuguese pair of João Ferreira and Filipe Palmeiro, who last competed in May during the South African Rally, round two of the national series and the third of the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Completing the line-up in their second outing will be Sa’aad Variawa, younger brother of Saood, and Zaheer Bodhanya, who co-drove with the siblings’ father and Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal, Shameer, over two decades ago.

The route

For the finale, the Bushveld 400 route comprises two sections on Friday, a 22 km prologue, and a longer 87 km that serves as stage 1.

RELATED ARTICLES

The following’s day main event then takes place over 184 km in the morning, before a repeat of the latter stage over the same 87 km distance.

“This is the final push of the season, and we’re throwing everything at it. The Bushveld 400 is always tough – the terrain, the weather, the pressure – but the whole team is ready. We want to finish this season the way we’ve raced it: strong, determined and pushing for the top step,” the elder Variawa said.

NOW READ: Toyota Hilux crew fight back well to stay ahead after Outeniqua 400

Read more on these topics

Motoring News Motorsport Toyota gazoo racing Toyota Hilux

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa G20 Leaders’ Summit: Joburg area under hard lockdown
News ‘It’s like we’re gossiping here’: MPs unimpressed with Mary de Haas’ ‘hearsay’ testimony
News Johannesburg municipality threatens service disconnections during festive season
News PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says
Politics ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now