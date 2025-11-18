Backdraft Racing launches new affordable series for 2026

Locally made, the new series all use similar AC Cobra-inspired Backdraft Roadsters powered by a 4.0-litre Lexus V8 engine.

Backdraft Racing has been successfully competing on circuits in various series across Southern Africa over the past twenty years.

Backing that matters

For the incoming year though, it has now launched a new series aimed at making racing more affordable and inclusive.

The Backdraft Racing Series enjoys the full support of Motorsport South Africa and aims to encourage and accommodate all cars and teams including historic cars, single seaters, prototypes and roadsters.

Founder Tony Martin, co-winner of the 1984 Daytona 500, is the driving force behind the new series, whose philosophy is “to make motor racing more accessible to all.”

New series

Encompassing seven rounds that include sprint races as well as longer races of four, six and nine hours duration, the Backdraft Racing Series caters to the lower budget racers who have been overlooked in the current Endurance Series.

“Although the Backdraft Race Team has been successful in recent years, we feel by having our own series we can create an environment where racing becomes more affordable and inclusive.”

AC Cobra-inspired Backdraft Roadsters all make use of a 4.0-litre Lexus V8 engine. Picture: Supplied

“We hope to encourage and introduce a new crop of drivers to Endurance racing and hopefully get back some of the older teams and drivers from all backgrounds, and of all ages, races and genders,” Martin commented.

“The Backdraft vision is for each Cobra race car to be a shared drive, allowing two or more drivers to share the participation costs but still rack up significant seat time behind the wheel.

“We believe the Backdraft Racing Series will offer the very best value for money in circuit racing in South Africa,” said Brian Martin, Team Manager for Backdraft Racing.

International flavour

Dan Ticktum, current Cupra Kiro Formula E driver, was at Dezzi Raceway in KwaZulu-Natal to support the launch of the Backdraft Racing Series, and reiterated how the Backdraft Racing Series will appeal to a young generation of up-and-coming racing drivers.

Current Formula E race winner was on hand to try the new series at its launch last month. Picture: Supplied

“The Backdraft Cobras are a fantastic race car offered at a fraction of the cost of the circuit cars when I started racing. They are fantastic, fun to drive and a serious race car which is the perfect stepping stone to get into serious circuit racing,” said the winner of this year’s Jakarta ePrix.

The Backdraft Racing Team has regularly attracted a host of international drivers from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Portugal, United States and Mozambique who successfully raced Backdraft Roadsters across South Africa.

Lexus power

Racing on 18-inch Dunlop Direzza semi-slick tyres, the Backdraft Roadster is powered by a 4.0-litre Lexus V8 engine connected to a five-speed manual gearbox

A limited slip differential, front and rear anti-roll bars and a Diktator Engine Management system are all included, with the final packing weighing 995 kg minus the driver.

Successful launch

Backdraft Racing has a fully-equipped spares truck at every event, with every part a team could require during a race weekend.

The launch event at Dezzi Raceway on 15th November featured a one-hour race with twenty-five Backdraft Roadsters competing.

Run in pouring rain, Steve Clark triumphed over Mike McLoughlin with Fikile Holomisa rounding out the podium.

More info

For more information on the Backdraft Racing Series, contract Brian Martin at [email protected] or visit www.backdraftracingseries.co.za.

