Motoring

Home » Motoring

Top 15: Best-selling Chinese vehicle in South Africa for 2025 is…

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

19 January 2026

03:15 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

At the other end of the spectrum, Great Wall Motors celebrated 18 years in South Africa by retaining its position as the country's best-selling Chinese vehicle brand of 2025.

Chery South Africa plans for 2025 revealed

Chery Tiggo 4 has walked away with the best-selling Chinese vehicle in South Africa gong for 2025. Image: Chery

Come later this year, no less than 22 Chinese vehicle brands will be present in South Africa, excluding truck manufacturer, First Automotive Works (FAW).

Growing list

At present, these include:

  • BAIC;
  • BYD;
  • Changan;
  • Chery;
  • Deepal;
  • DFSK;
  • Dongfeng;
  • GAC;
  • Geely;
  • Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval;
  • JAC;
  • Jaecoo;
  • Jetour;
  • JMC;
  • LDV;
  • Leapmotor;
  • MG;
  • Omoda

Those joining this year include BYD-owned Denza, Furizon, Zeekr, and Riddara from Geely, as well as iCaur and Lepas, which fall under Chery ownership.

ALSO READ: Who made it? South Africa’s 15 best-selling vehicles of 2025 are…

Worth noting is that neither BYD, DFSK, nor GAC, Geely and LDV submit sales figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), while those of Changan and Deepal are still small as they only began submitting in November.

Uncertainty, however, hangs over Dongfeng, which has done little since showing the all-electric Box at the end of 2024.

GWM and Chery domination

In a market still dominated by legacy brands, Chery and GWM -minus their respective divisional brands – accounted for the biggest Chinese presence, with regular top 10 brand finishes.

Having marked 18 years since entering South Africa as one of the original brands from the People’s Republic, Baoding-based GWM edged its rival from Wuhu overall with total sales of 27 237 versus 25 304.

The latter, however, ended the year with the best-selling Chinese model, the Tiggo 4, of which 21 831 were sold throughout the year.

This also includes figures of the Tiggo Cross, which, since November, have been incorporated instead of reported separately.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sharper Haval Jolion Pro priced in South Africa
Haval Jolion helped GWM become the best-selling Chinese vehicle brand in South Africa in 2025. Image: GWM

A year in which the local automotive industry recorded a full year of sales increases, with an eventual total of 596 818 units – 15.7% up on 2024’s 516 976 – GWM’s Haval Jolion finished second on 13 607.

Taking third, Chery-owned Omoda’s C5 registered 8 475 unit sales, followed by the combined GWM P Series bakkie range on 4 928 originally made-up of the P Series and P500, now comprising the latter and the facelift version of the former called the P300.

Taking fifth, the Chery Tiggo 7 recorded sales of 4 886, narrowly beating its arch rival, the GWM Haval H6, on 4 713.

Having made significant in-roads towards the end of 2025 with the runaway success of the T2, and to a lesser extent the T1, Jetour’s Dashing finished seventh on 4 653, followed by its seven-seat stablemate, the X70 Plus, with 3 118.

Only posting its figures from February, Foton ended the year ninth with 2 329 Tunland G7 bakkies moved, with the top 10 being completed by BAIC’s locally-made Beijing X55.

Top 15

In full, the 15 best-selling Chinese vehicles of 2025 are as follows:

  1. Chery Tiggo 4 – 21 831
  2. GWM Haval Jolion – 13 607
  3. Omoda C5 – 8 475
  4. GWM P-Series – 4 298
  5. Chery Tiggo 7 – 4 886
  6. GWM Haval H6 – 4 713
  7. Jetour Dashing – 4 653
  8. Jetour X70 Plus – 3 118
  9. Foton Tunland G7 – 2 329
  10. Beijing X55 – 2 124
  11. Jaecoo J7 – 2 122
  12. Chery Tiggo 8 – 1 993
  13. JAC T-Series – 1 991
  14. GWM Tank 300 – 1 560
  15. GWM Steed – 1 460

NOW READ: New vehicles sales end 2025 on a record 12 month high

Read more on these topics

Chery Great Wall Motor (GWM) Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA )

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Morero under fire for broken promise to keep Joburg clean and safe after G20
Crime Cape Flats weekend violence leaves at least 26 dead
News DA accuses Tshwane of violating Nersa conditions amid power crisis
News Saps ‘drowning in litigation’ as billions lost to unlawful arrests and assaults
South Africa SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp