‘Mini Duster’ Renault Bridger Concept comes out of hiding

South Africa has been touted as a key export market for the Bridger, however, no confirmation has made made.

Teased last week ago, Renault has detailed the Bridger Concept ahead of its production debut next year.

What is it?

The work of the brand’s Indian division, the Bridger will be positioned between the Kiger and Duster instead of replacing the former.

Set to be exported to key markets, of which South Africa has mentioned, the Bridger conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations, though it has a claimed ground clearance of 200 mm.

No Jimny rival

Although touted as a rival for the Suzuki Jimny, the eventual production Bridger won’t have a four-wheel drive system.

Instead, it will have petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, and ride on a new platform called R-GMP.

Still rugged

Appearing Jimny-esque with squared-off wheel arches and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, the Bridger also doesn’t come with three doors despite appearing so. These are instead located within the C-pillar.

Despite its off-road appearance, the Bridger won’t have four-wheel drive, even in production spec. Picture: Renault

Resembling certain Nissan models when viewed from the front, the almost production-ready looking Bridger will have seating for five and provide 400-litres of boot space.

Inside

Billed as an urban SUV, Renault also remained surprisingly mum on the Bridger’s interior.

Futuristic interior will likely to be toned down considerably for the production model. Picture: Renault

Aside from the yoke steering wheel, the concept sports an upright digital instrument binnacle spanning the width of the dashboard, and an infotainment system with physical switches.

A flush centre console devoid of a gear lever, and razor-type air vents below the instrument panel, complete the futuristic touches.

No Duster power

Despite the powertrain confirmation, no details of the actual options were announced.

Until now, speculation was that the Bridger could use the 1.0-litre engine from the Kiger. However, nothing was officially mentioned.

Stay tuned

As such, expect more to become apparent throughout the year or closer to the Bridger’s production reveal next year.

