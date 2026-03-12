Volkswagen Amarok range soon to grow with Dark Label and W600

Dark Label will return to South Africa, while the Walkinshaw-tuned W600 will be a market first.

Having debuted the petrol-powered 222 kW Amarok last year, Volkswagen will expand the product range by year-end with two special editions.

Announced at its annual product Indaba last month, these consist of the returning Dark Label and the first-time availability of the Walkinshaw W600.

Dark Label

Making its return after an eight-year hiatus, the Dark Label uses the Style trim grade as a base, and largely serves as an appearance package.

Revealed in Europe last year, the bespoke touches consist of a matte black roof, black door handles, matte black 20-inch alloys and a matte black grille.

ALSO READ: Dark Label returns to Volkswagen Amarok but…

Not stopping there, Volkswagen has also applied the matte finish to the roof rails and B-pillar, sports bar and tailgate handle.

Tinted windows, black side-steps and mirror caps, darkened taillight clusters and a black bumper rounds the special touches off, along with a black skidplate and grey Dark Label at the base of the doors

Inside

Unique to the interior is a black roofliner and black decorative inserts. Picture: Volkswagen

Inside, the Dark Label changes include black decorative inserts on the doors and centre console, an ebony black roofliner and a black leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Dark Label branded black floor mats and black ArtVelour seat upholstery round the interior off.

Same V6 diesel

Up front, the South African-spec Dark Label is likely to follow the example of the European version and retain use of the Ford-made 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine.

Dark Label will use the Style grade as a base. Picture: Volkswagen

However, whereas the EU unit makes 177 kW, the local market version develops the full 184 kW and the same 600 Nm.

Drive will again go to all four wheels through the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic.

Price?

Confirmed to arrive in the second quarter of the year, expect pricing of the Dark Label around the R1.1-million mark based on the Style’s R1 076 500.

W600

Hinted at for South Africa just over 12 months ago, the Walkinshaw W600 will be the second Australian originated model to debut in South Africa after the Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior.

Teased back in January undergoing final testing, the W600, which forms part of the W-Series, will make its premiere Down Under in the third quarter of the year, and arrive on local soil before the end of the year.

NOT a Raptor rival

Although built alongside the Ranger at the Blue Oval’s Silverton plant outside Pretoria, the shipped models are then tweaked by long-time former Holden tuner, Walkinshaw Performance, at its plant in Melbourne.

Almost ready Walkinshaw Amarok W600 will debut in the fourth quarter of 2026 in South Africa. Picture: carexpert.com.au

Uptakes first applied to the original Amarok seven years ago, the W-Series won’t be aimed at the Ford Ranger Raptor after plans for a hardcore Amarok fell through following the Blue Oval’s refusal to grant Volkswagen patent documents.

Instead, the W-Series will be aimed at the Wildtrak X, Toyota Hilux GR Sport, Navara Pro-4X and to some extent, the Isuzu D-Max AT35.

New mechanically and dynamically

According to carexpert.com.au, the W-Series’ tweaks will include 20-inch alloy wheels, restyled front and rear bumpers, a central LED light bar, and electrically retractable side steps.

Relocated is the Volkswagen logo on the grille and the exhaust outlets, the latter as a result of alterations to the suspension.

The changes to the Ranger sourced chassis include a new 22 mm sway bar, new shock absorbers, upgraded rear leaf springs, a new exhaust system and wider front and rear tracks.

Koni frequency selective dampers, new anti-roll bars and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres round the exterior and dynamic changes off.

Inside and up front

Added to the interior are alloy pedals, W600 floor mats, upgraded leather upholstery and the Walkinshaw logo embroidered onto the front seat headrests.

As per its name, the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine hasn’t undergone any changes. As such, it will continue to produce 184kW/600Nm.

Also unchanged is the 10-speed automatic ‘box, which, unlike in the Ranger Raptor, won’t have paddle shifters.

Price?

Currently in the final stages of development, as mentioned, the W600 will sit atop the Aventura in the local Amarok range.

Therefore, expect a likely price tag of around the R1.5-million mark based on the current flagship’s R1 252 200 sticker.

NOW READ: Rugged next Volkswagen Amarok W-Series tipped for South Africa