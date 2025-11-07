Brad Binder out to give poor 2025 MotoGP season a silver lining

In his first five premier class seasons, Red Bull KTM star has never finished lower than 11th.

The points on offer in the last two races of the year might not enough for Brad Binder to turn his dismal MotoGP season around, but there are still lots at stake for the Red Bull KTM rider.

This weekend in Portugal and next weekend in Valencia Binder will present Binder two more chances to break his 38-race podium duck. And avoid his worst showing in his sixth premier class season.

The Red Bull KTM man last stood on the podium during the opening round of the 2024 season in Qatar, his 11th top three MotoGP finish. The last time he stood on the top step was way back in 2021 when he famously stayed out on slick tyres in the wet in Austria.

ALSO READ: Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Brad Binder 12th

After 20 rounds, Binder finds himself in 12th place in the championship, putting him on course for his lowest finish. He finished 11th in his rookie season in 2020 which he followed up with three sixth-place and one fourth-place finishes.

Going into the Portugal Grand Prix, he is 12th in the title race on 133 points. He trails Johann Zarco (134) by just one point, while the top 10 is also still within his reach with 10th placed Raul Fernandez (146) 13 points ahead of him.

ALSO READ: BMW S 1000 RR just the ride to channel your inner Brad Binder

Out in front, the injured Marc Marquez (545) has wrapped up the championship, with his brother Alex (413) securing second place. The battle for third has turned into almighty tussle between Marco Bezzecchi (291) and Pecco Bagnaia (286). Binder’s factory KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta (260) still has an outside chance of finishing in the top three.

Superbike star debuts

All eyes will be on World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega in Portugal, who replaces Marc Marquez for the final two races of the season.

Brad Binder’s brother Darryn Binder and Ruché Moodley are also chasing points at the 4.59km Portimao layout. Darryn (19) is 23rd in the Moto2 standings and Moodley (14) 24th in the Moto3 championship.

The MotoGP sprint race starts at 5pm on Saturday and the main race at 3pm on Sunday. Sunday’s action also includes the Moto2 race at 1.15pm and Moto3 race at 4.30pm.