Volvo confirms EX30 reveal in 2023 and continuation of XC90

Charl Bosch

Rumoured last month in the run-up to the unveiling of the new EX90, Volvo has officially confirmed that it will be introducing a small electric SUV below the XC40 next year.

Teased in a single blacked-out image alongside the EX90, the newcomer, originally hinted back in 2019 as part of a mass SUV expansion under the monikers XC10, XC30, XC50 and XC100, will be called EX30 in order to align with the nomenclature all EVs will use.

EX30 will happen in 2023

Despite confirming the name and year of reveal, the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker’s CEO Jim Rowan declined to provide any additional information bar production taking place in China when quizzed by Automotive News Europe.

He, however, stated that the EX30 will be a “really important car for us” as it will undercut the price of XC40 Recharge – currently the Volvo’s most accessible EV – by a significant margin once production kicks-off.

EX90 will not replace the XC90 outright

A model that will the aid the automaker’s targets of obtaining a 50/50 sales split between hybrid, mild-hybrid and fully electric vehicles by 2025 as it heads towards an all-electric future by 2030, Rowan added that the EX30 will be targeted at a younger audience and “at the right price”.

At present, it is expected that the EX30 will ride on the new Scalable Production Architecture (SPA) as the EX90, as the platform has been designed from the onset to accommodate a complete electrical system unlike the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) foundation that underpins the XC40.

Back in 2019, it was suggested the EX30’s now seemingly departed still-born predecessor, the XC30, would have made use of the CMA co-developed by parent company Geely’s Lynk & Co division. As indicated though, this no longer seems to be the case.

Confirmation: XC90 staying

In addition to the EX30, Rowan also confirmed that the XC90 will be staying on for a few more years despite the reveal of the EX90 last month.

According to the executive, the reason stems from the lack of charging infrastructure in key markets such as the China and United States, as well as longer distances often travelled by most commuters.

XC90 will continue as a “back-up” model in markets where EV infrastructure isn’t widely available.

He added that a decision was therefore taken to keep the XC90 instead of discontinuing it entirely, saying it will benefit from another round of updates, but keep the mix of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines as a means of providing buyers with “the backup of a combustion engine”.

What about South Africa?

As a result, speculation hints at the XC90 continuing in South Africa for a while longer despite Volvo confirming on Tuesday (6 September) that it be coming to market as it intensifies its EV roll-out.

An official date of reveal wasn’t disclosed though, suggesting the EX90 will become a reality in 2024 when global production officially commences.

For now, it remains unknown as to whether the EX30 will be availed for South Africa come next year, however, expect Volvo Car South Africa to make an official announcement once the model shows its self in 2023.