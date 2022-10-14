Every new Volvo in South Africa now features some form of electrification

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Volvo Car South Africa on Friday announced a series of major changes to its popular compact SUV XC40 line-up.

The 2023 model year updates will see the entire XC40 model range benefit from electric technology, undergo a facelift, get an Android-powered infotainment system and adopt a new trim-line structure.

The T-badged XC40 models will make way for the new B-badged derivatives, which will all be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine equipped with a 48-volt hybrid system and mated to eight-speed automatic transmission.

As the current T-badged XC40 models are the last remaining cars in the Swedish carmaker’s local stable to be solely powered by internal combustion engines, the move will see Volvo’s entire range feature some form of electrification.

Five derivatives

The manufacturer says the move brings “benefits such as reduced tailpipe emissions, fuel savings and stronger on-road performance”.

The updated XC40 line-up will see the two front-wheel derivatives, the 110 kW/265 Nm B3 and 145 kW/300 Nm B4 replace the T3 and the T4 respectively, with the all-wheel drive T5 making way for the 183 kW/350 Nm B5.

The all-electric single motor 170 kW/330 Nm P6 Recharge and dual-motor 300 kW/660 Nm P8 Recharge’s powertrains remain unchanged.

Greg Maruszewski, managing director at Volvo Car South Africa, says the changes are in line with the global direction the carmaker has set sail for.

“With local demand for electrified vehicles growing steadily, this move – along with the earlier introduction of the P6 and P8 Recharge derivatives at the top of the XC40 range – brings us in line with Volvo’s global ambition of transforming into a fully electric car company by 2030,” says Maruszewski.

New trim-line structure

Volvo’s new trim-line structure sees the Essential, Plus and Ultimate replacing the Momentum, Inscription and R Design. The Plus and Ultimate derivatives are restricted to plug-in hybrid and fully electric models.

An exterior nip and tuck will see the updated XC40 get new front and rear bumpers, revised headlights and newly-designed alloy wheels.

Two new colour options, Fjord Blue and Sage Green, are introduced, with the black roof option now exclusive to the P6 and P8.

Sage Green has been added as a colour option on the Volvo XC40 range.

Like the rest of the Volvo model ranges, the XC40 will also benefit from the Android-powered infotainment system that was developed in conjunction with Google. The system features built-in Google services and apps.

New design themes in the form of Bright and Dark are also being introduced across all new Volvo models. Bright features chrome detailing and Dark gloss-black finishing.

Volvo XC40 pricing

XC40 B3 Essential – R667 500

XC40 B4 Essential – R708 100

XC40 B3 Plus Dark – R718 200

XC40 B3 Plus Bright – R726 600

XC40 B3 Ultimate Dark – R741 200

XC40 B3 Ultimate Bright – R749 600

XC40 B4 Plus Dark – R758 900

XC40 B4 Plus Bright – R767 100

XC40 B4 Ultimate Dark – R781 800

XC40 B4 Ultimate Bright – R790 100

XC40 B5 AWD Plus Dark – R829 200

XC40 B5 AWD Plus Bright – R836 700

XC40 B5 AWD Ultimate Dark – R851 300

XC40 B5 AWD Ultimate Bright – R859 700

XC40 P6 Recharge Plus – R1 075 000

XC40 P8 Recharge Ultimate – R 1 260 000

