Move over boys: Toyota Hilux top choice for South Africa’s women

The Toyota Hilux has added another accolade to its already extensive repertoire of achievements by being named AutoTrader’s most searched for used car by woman in 2022.

With an average age of five years old, mileage under 100 000 kilometres and selling price a smidgen over R465 000, the Hilux ranked above the Volkswagen Golf and Mercedes-Benz C-Class with searches of 2 491 377 among woman versus 2 057 057 and 1 836 730.

“These are all extremely safe vehicles – which will be one of the core reasons why they’re so popular with women,” AutoTrader’s Marketing Director, Angelique Lynch, said of the top 10 that includes the like of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Fortuner and BMW 1 Series.

“The most popular car amongst women, the Toyota Hilux, has the relatively high seating position that gives a better vantage point of the road, making occupants feel safer. It is also a very practical and functional vehicle, and these traits are important to female motorists.”

The findings contravene the longstanding belief that small and cute vehicles – such as the Fiat 500 – have mass appeal among women.

According to South Africa’s foremost international female motoring journalist, Charleen Clarke, the days of woman being branded “not in-tune” with what happens in the world of cars are over.

“Female motorists are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of cars. Accordingly, women are studying emission data and, where possible, they’re selecting a ‘greener’ motoring option,” Clarke said.

Similarly, First for Woman head of insurance, Seugnette van Wyngaard, said that a desire to be safe on the road counts as one of the determining factors among women’s vehicle preference. This counted in the Hilux’s favour.

“In South Africa, safety, both active and passive features, is massively important to women. I say this for two reasons. Firstly, there is our abysmal road safety record. Secondly, there is the issue of personal safety,” Van Wyngaard said.

“In another survey we conducted with 6 500 South African women, we found that 91% feel unsafe while driving”.

Results of AutoTrader‘s top 10 searched for used vehicles among women:

Pos Model Female searches Average selling price Average mileage Registration year average 1 Toyota Hilux 2 491 377 R465 178 96 943 2018 2 Volkswagen Golf 2 057 057 R389 468 95 646 2016 3 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 1 836 730 R475 010 88 791 2016 4 Volkswagen Polo 1 813 184 R284 179 54 502 2019 5 BMW 3 Series 1 612 948 R375 374 99 909 2015 6 Ford Ranger 1 566 374 R422 402 96 806 2018 7 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1 055 667 R194 994 62 058 2019 8 Toyota Fortuner 950 317 R478 553 110 217 2017 9 BMW 1 Series 912 360 R353 205 92 494 2016 10 Volkswagen Tiguan 759 600 R447 594 82 368 2017

