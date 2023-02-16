Motoring

Motoring

Motoring Reporter
2 minute read
16 Feb 2023
4:20 pm

Move over boys: Toyota Hilux top choice for South Africa’s women

Motoring Reporter

Belief that women tend to largely prefer cute and "feminine" cars officially over.

Toyota Hilux is a girl's best friend in South Africa
Survey names Toyota Hilux as the most popular used vehicle among women in South Africa.

The Toyota Hilux has added another accolade to its already extensive repertoire of achievements by being named AutoTrader’s most searched for used car by woman in 2022.

Tough

With an average age of five years old, mileage under 100 000 kilometres and selling price a smidgen over R465 000, the Hilux ranked above the Volkswagen Golf and Mercedes-Benz C-Class with searches of 2 491 377 among woman versus 2 057 057 and 1 836 730.

“These are all extremely safe vehicles – which will be one of the core reasons why they’re so popular with women,” AutoTrader’s Marketing Director, Angelique Lynch, said of the top 10 that includes the like of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Fortuner and BMW 1 Series.

“The most popular car amongst women, the Toyota Hilux, has the relatively high seating position that gives a better vantage point of the road, making occupants feel safer. It is also a very practical and functional vehicle, and these traits are important to female motorists.”

Dispelling the notion

The findings contravene the longstanding belief that small and cute vehicles – such as the Fiat 500 – have mass appeal among women.

ALSO READ: Sorry guys, women are better drivers – new data reveals

READ MORE
Suzuki could breathe new life into Toyota MR2 successor

According to South Africa’s foremost international female motoring journalist, Charleen Clarke, the days of woman being branded “not in-tune” with what happens in the world of cars are over.

“Female motorists are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of cars. Accordingly, women are studying emission data and, where possible, they’re selecting a ‘greener’ motoring option,” Clarke said.

Similarly, First for Woman head of insurance, Seugnette van Wyngaard, said that a desire to be safe on the road counts as one of the determining factors among women’s vehicle preference. This counted in the Hilux’s favour.

“In South Africa, safety, both active and passive features, is massively important to women. I say this for two reasons. Firstly, there is our abysmal road safety record. Secondly, there is the issue of personal safety,” Van Wyngaard said.

“In another survey we conducted with 6 500 South African women, we found that 91% feel unsafe while driving”.

Results of AutoTrader‘s top 10 searched for used vehicles among women:

PosModelFemale searchesAverage selling priceAverage mileageRegistration year average
1Toyota Hilux2 491 377R465 17896 9432018
2Volkswagen Golf2 057 057R389 46895 6462016
3Mercedes-Benz C-Class1 836 730R475 01088 7912016
4Volkswagen Polo1 813 184R284 17954 5022019
5BMW 3 Series1 612 948R375 37499 9092015
6Ford Ranger1 566 374R422 40296 8062018
7Volkswagen Polo Vivo1 055 667R194 99462 0582019
8Toyota Fortuner950 317R478 553110 2172017
9BMW 1 Series912 360R353 20592 4942016
10Volkswagen Tiguan759 600R447 59482 3682017

NOW READ: New hijacking trend of faking an accident targeting female drivers

Read more on these topics