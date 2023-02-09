Suzuki Baleno and Ertiga could soon see these Indian infotainment upgrades

Charl Bosch

Despite less than a year having passed since its debut in India, Suzuki’s Maruti division has already afforded the Baleno with a number of updates on the connectivity side.

The changes

Reserved for the Zeta and Alpha trim levels, the latter being the equivalent of the South African-market GLX model, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have now been integrated into the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while a turn-by-turn navigation display features on the Heads-Up display and within the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display.

The changes, which seemingly have not been applied to the smaller seven-inch display the entry-level Baleno GL comes out with in South Africa, also means the standard integration of over-the-air updates and improved smartphone access via the Maruti Suzuki app.

Rounding the changes off is Electronic Stability Control that has been available on both the Baleno GL and GLX in South Africa since the commencing of sales last year.

Same power

Up front, no changes have taken place, with power still coming from the normally aspirated 1.2 K12N petrol engine that produces 66kW/113Nm. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual with the option of a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

In South Africa though, both the Baleno, and its joint venture twin, the Toyota Starlet, are motivated by the bigger 1.5 K15B mill that develops 77kW/138Nm. While the five-speed manual is again the standard ‘box, the option comes in the guise of a four-speed automatic.

Nine-inch infotainment system on the Baleno now comes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ertiga tweaks

Besides the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has also uprated the infotainment system of the Ertiga to feature the mentioned over-the-air updates, but omitted the navigation display with the Heads-Up not being offered at all.

Better tuning for the Arkamys sound system on the top-spec ZXI+ model, loosely related to the range-topping GL in South Africa, has been obtained as a result of the connectively update.

The final change, again already present in South Africa, is Electronic Stability Control and Hill Hold on all models fitted with the five-speed AMT.

Despite not having the same nine-inch setup as the Baleno, the display in the Ertiga has also been tweaked

Power for the Ertiga, which provides the foundation for the Toyota Rumion, is also unchanged with the same 77kW/138Nm output as in South African models and the Baleno/Starlet. Besides the self-shifting transmission option, the standard unit is again a five-speed manual.

South Africa next?

For now, the infotainment updates are bespoke to India, but chances are South Africa could soon be included well before the end of the year.

