PODCAST: Where Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor fits into SA (VIDEO)

The production twin of the Suzuki Fronx to fill space underneath the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is heading for Mzansi under a new badge. Picture: Suzuki India

Toyota has finally taken the wraps off the Urban Cruiser Taisor subcompact SUV that shares a platform with the Suzuki Fronx.

Watch Pitstop podcast video

In The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe and Charl Bosch discuss the latest edition to Toyota’s SUV line-up.

Shortly after the Taisor’s reveal in India this week, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) confirmed that it will be bringing the model to market in Mzansi. But pricing, specifications and its arrival date remains unknown.

TSAM doesn’t plan to sell it under the Urban Cruiser badge, but has not let the cat out of the bag yet with regards to its local name.

The SA-version of the Taisor will take up the space underneath the Urban Cruiser to become Toyota’s most accessible SUV. The previous generation Urban Cruiser was the Japanese manufacturer’s most accessible local SUV, but the second generation grew, leaving the potential for a more direct substitute.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Fronx is anything but a run-of-the-mill compact SUV

Toyota/Suzuki alliance

It will be the fifth car in TSAM’s current local line-up that is co-produced by Suzuki alongside the Baleno/Starlet, Ertiga/Rumion, Vitz/Celerio and Urban Cruiser/Grand Vitara.

When Suzuki last year replaced the Vitara Brezza with the Grand Vitara, the production twin of the current Urban Cruiser, it filled the gap with the Fronx. This crossover subcompact SUV shares a platform with its Baleno hatchback sibling.

ALSO READ: Wait finally over: Taisor officially revealed

While the only change between the Fronx and Taisor inside seems to be the manufacturer’s badge on the steering wheel, there are minor differences outside. These include a redesigned front bumper, a new front skid plate and redesigned alloy wheels.

Urban Cruiser Taisor’s powertrain

Under the bonnet, the local version of the Taisor will share the familiar KB15B 15-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that serves as the sole mill on the local Suzuki Fronx. Outputs will be the same as in the Fronx, which is 77kW of power and 132Nm of torque. It is hooked up to five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission on the Fronx.

TSAM is likely to drop the Urban Cruiser part completely from the local version.