First hint of next Fortuner? All-new Toyota 4Runner officially debuts

Next generation Hilux's aligning with the already out Tacoma for the first time since 1995 will expand to include the 4Runner and incoming new Fortuner.

First new 4Runner since 2009 incorporates styling from the Tacoma and Land Cruiser Prado. Image: Toyota USA

After a short teaser campaign of less than a week, Toyota, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (10 April), officially debuted the all-new sixth generation 4Runner in the United States as first completely generation in 15 years.

Set to take-up station below the Land Cruiser Prado, which will do without the latter suffix in the States, the 4Runner once again serves as the SUV equivalent of the Tacoma bakkie, and more than likely also serves of a preview what the next generation Fortner could look like.

Sitting above the unibody Highlander in Toyota’s North American SUV range, the 4Runner becomes the latest model after the Land Cruiser 300, Sequioa, Tundra, Tacoma and Lexus LX to ride on the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform both the Fortuner and next generation Hilux will utilise come their launch dates next year.

Styled to resemble to the Tacoma when viewed from the front and to some extent, the Prado from the rear, the decidedly more compact looking 4Runner gains on all dimensions with an overall length of 4 950 mm, height of 1 798 mm, width of 1 976 mm and wheelbase of 2950 mm.

Its ground clearance rated at 234 mm, the 4Runner, as before, provides seating for five, though a third-row can be specified as an option. The claimed tow rating is 2 722 kg.

Available in no less than nine trim levels; SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, Limited, TRD Pro, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, the new off-road focused Trailhunter and flagship Platinum, the 4Runner comes standard with rear-wheel-drive, with a choice of two all-paw gripping system for four-wheel-drive models.

While both versions of the latter are still outfitted with a low range transfer case, electronically locking rear differential replaces the standard limited slip differential on the TRD Pro, TRD Off-Road and Trailhunter variants.

Reserved for the more luxury focused Limited and Platinum is a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a centrally locking differential.

Adding further to the 4Runner’s suite of go-anywhere technologies besides those already mentioned, is the Multi-Terrain Select system with a Crawl Control function, Downhill Assist system and for the first time, Stabiliser Bar Disconnect which, as its name suggest, disconnects the stabiliser bar similar to the Jeep Wrangler to provide better suspension articulation when off-roading.

Despite the reveal of its ground clearance, Toyota, surprisingly, declined to disclose the 4Runner’s breakover angle by only confirming the departure angle at 24-degrees and the approach at 32-degrees.

Besides the off-road tuned suspension on the various TRD models, the newly added Trailhunter, as on the Tacoma, ups the ante further by receiving not only a bronze finished block letter TOYOTA grille, but also a 20-inch LED light bar, rock sliders, heavy-duty front and rear bashplates, an A-pillar mounted air intake, roof rack sourced from ARB and an Old Man Emu suspension with forged shock absorbers.

Mounted on 33-inch Toyo all-terrain tyres, the added hardware translates to an increase in ground clearance of 50 mm at the front and 13 mm at the rear.

Completing the Trailhunter, is an integrated 2 400-watt inverter located within the boot walls, plus an extended array of ARB accessories approved by Toyota.

Article being updated as more information emerges