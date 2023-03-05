Suzuki Baleno shows why Mzansi is warming up to it

Jaco Van Der Merwe

When Suzuki Auto South Africa last year introduced the new Baleno, the Japanese carmaker was hoping to sell around 300 cars a month locally.

These are humble figures by Suzuki’s recent lofty standards, but still ambitious, taking into account that the first-generation Baleno hardly threatened a three-digit monthly sales number.

In the seven months since the introduction of the second-generation Baleno, Suzuki sold an average of 402 per month, with January sales resulting in a record 652.

After having the Baleno as a house guest for seven months, The Citizen Motoring can see why South Africans have warmed up to the hatchback.

It handled every chore we put it through with such aplomb, we handed back its keys with a heavy heart. We are going to miss our little fuss-free runner.

Suzuki Baleno GL vs GLX

Our journey started in the GL manual, which at R231 900 offers the gateway to the line-up. It was later swapped out for a GLX manual, which is priced at R281 900. The premium of R50 000 is justified through a host of additional features, both aesthetic and functional.

Standard exterior spec on the GL includes folding electric mirrors, steel rims with wheel covers and front fog lights.

Inside, it comes with a leather covered steering wheel with audio control, cruise control, seven-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, centre console box with armrest, one front and two rear USB ports, automatic climate control with rear ventilation, front 12V accessory socket, remote central locking and alarm with immobiliser.

Taillights that extend into the tailgate is a feature of the new Suzuki Baleno.

Standard safety includes hill-hold control, dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system with braking assistance and electronic brakeforce distribution, electronic stability programme, rear parking sensors, reverse camera and Isofix child seat mounts.

More bells and whistles

The upgrade to GLX sees the Baleno’s cabin get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment display and 4.2-inch colour display that replaces the LCD between the two analogue instrument dials. A keyless stop/start button adds to interior lighting in the footwells and boot and puddle lightning in the doors.

On the outside, the GLX boasts LED projector-style headlamps and LED daytime running lights, 16-inch polished alloy wheels and chrome detailing on the door handles.

In addition to the two airbags which come standard on the GL, the GLX also gets front side airbags and full-length curtain airbags.

Unique selling points

But the GLX coup de grace is its head-up display and 360-degree surround view monitor, two features not offered on its popular production twin the Toyota Starlet.

A nine-inch infotainment system is standrad on the Suzuki Baleno GLX.

The Baleno, regardless of trim level, gets it power from a 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

On both our test cars, the mills were mated to five-speed manual transmission which sends the twist to the front wheels. The engine is quite peppy and well suited to city traffic.

It offers decent acceleration and holds revs surprisingly well on inclines. But should you feel the need to gear down, the clutch and gearbox are ridiculously easy to operate.

Suzuki Baleno easy on the juice

The best of the powertrain was its fuel consumption. On average, over the seven months, we managed to achieve fuel economy of 5.7-litres per 100 km, an excellent number with the petrol price what it is these days. If you really try, you should be able to get that number below five on the open road.

Our Balenos had their fair share of city traffic in the form of school runs and trips to the office and airport, while it also took to the open road to attend motorsport gatherings over weekends.

While 314-litres of boot space might not sound all that much, it snapped up everything like a Venus flytrap, whether it was school cases, sports bags and lunch boxes, the monthly grocery shopping, four suitcases for a weekend trip or even a lawnmower.

The rear seat offers generous leg and head room, comfortably seating two adults.

Conclusion

The Suzuki Baleno offers excellent value for money. It does not pretend to be anything it is not and goes about any job without fuss. In the current economic climate, it is a product hard to ignore in that price range.

It is sold standard with a five-year/200 000 km promotional mechanical warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.