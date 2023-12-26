Suzuki Fronx to the fore – 2023 Motoring Newsmaker No 6

This compact crossover/SUV based on the Suzuki Baleno was an instant hit.

It did not take long for the Suzuki Fronx to be become one of the Japanese carmakers’ most popular local products.

Based on the Suzuki Baleno hatchback, this compact crossover/SUV was introduced to South Africa in August. It not only became one of the manufacturer’s best sellers, but also one of The Citizen Motoring most popular stories of 2023.

During the last week of December, we look back at the Top 10 Motoring Newsmakers of 2023.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Fronx set to further bolster high-flying carmaker’s stock

What the Fronx?

The name Fronx is a combination of “crossover” and the new “frontier” the carmaker is crossing by entering this segment. With its coupe-styled sloping roof, the Suzuki Fronx does classify more as a crossover than a traditional SUV.

The Fronx is not a direct replacement for the discontinued Vitara Brezza, but it does fill the price bracket vacated by the latter.

At 3 995 mm, the Suzuki Fronx measures 5 mm longer than the Baleno. Its ground clearance of 170 mm is 20 mm higher than its hatchback sibling.

It was a given that the trusty KB15B engine will serve on the Suzuki Fronx. This familiar mill also features in the Baleno, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and Jimny. Plus on Toyota models the Rumion, Starlet and Grand and Urban Cruiser.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Fronx is anything but a run-of-the-mill compact SUV

Suzuki Fronx gets familiar mill

The 77kW/132Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is standard across the Suzuki Fronx range. It is mated to either five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission.

The Fronx’s relation to its bigger siblings can be seen in the front grille and dual-layer headlight design, while it features prominent 3D contours and muscular wheel arches at the sides.

Striking LED taillights that are connected by a strip is a highlight at the rear.

The layout of the cabin is in line with that of the Grand Vitara and Baleno. But the expressive Suzuki Fronx does get its own identity through dual-tone black and burgundy finishings. Its three-dimensional contoured seats feature an embossed and ribbed pattern.

2023 Motoring Newsmakers

Facelift Isuzu D-Max unveiled – No 10

Mercedes-AMG GT63 breaks cover – No 9

New Mahindra Pik-Up emerges – No 8

New Prado makes grand entry – No 7

