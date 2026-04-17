South Africa next? Suzuki reportedly closes Ignis chapter in India

Since arriving in 2016, the Gurgaon plant in India has been the sourcing hub for Ignis' bound for South Africa.

Reported last year as seemingly not being dropped from South Africa, the Suzuki Ignis has, however, reached the end of the line based on reports from India.

Slow seller

The slowest-selling model in Suzuki Auto South Africa’s current product range, the Ignis has remained untouched since receiving a handful of updates as part of a mid-life facelift six years ago.

Ignis has been around since 2016 and received its one and only mid-life update in 2020. Picture: Suzuki

Outranked only by the XL6 at the bottom of the monthly sales charts, a total of 230 Ignis’ left dealership floors last year, with a best of 24 sold in September.

Sales for the first three months of 2026 have so far amounted to 57 units, with a record 32 moved in February.

End of the line

Although entering its 10th year of production this year, the current second generation, internally named MF Ignis, has reached the end of the line in the main sourcing hub for South Africa, India.

According to cartorq.com, Maruti Suzuki has quietly ended production at the Gurgaon plant.

While still listed on Suzuki India’s website, the publication reports that dealers have been instructed to stop taking orders.

South Africa following?

Locally, the Ignis is also still listed on Suzuki Auto South Africa’s website, but as it originates from India rather than the Sagara plant in Japan, speculation is that it is on run-out and will soon cease operations.

Reportedly, an unspecified SUV will replace it either this year or in 2027 as a more direct rival in its home market for the segment-leading Tata Punch.

The interior also benefitted from small tweaks six years ago. Picture: Suzuki

In a statement last year, Suzuki Auto South Africa told The Citizen that the Ignis “is included in our regular product evaluations”, which determine market viability.

It added, “Suzuki Auto South Africa remains attentive to market trends and developments, and any future direction will be shared”.

Price

At present, all Ignis models use the previous generation Swift’s 1.2 litre petrol engine, outputting 61kW/113Nm.

Two trim levels are offered, GL and GLX, with the standard transmission on both being a five-speed manual. A five-speed automated manual (AMT) can be had as an option on the GLX only.

Standard on all three models is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a two-year/30 000 km service plan.