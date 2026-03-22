Suzuki steps up Across to new levels of upmarket hybrid SUV-dom

Across sits above the Grand Vitara, instead of replacing it as Suzuki's new flagship, hybrid SUV.

At its confirmation for South Africa near the end of last year, the Suzuki Across was viewed with an amount of scrutiny.

Victoris to Across

Using the name applied to its flagship SUV in Europe, where it has been sold since 2020 as a rebadged Toyota RAV4, the “other” Across is an altogether different proposition.

ALSO READ: Suzuki puts sub-R500 000 sticker price on incoming Across

For South Africa and other export markets, it is based on the Indian-made Victoris revealed last year.

New second generation European Across is again derived from the Toyota RAV4. Picture: Suzuki

Even more confusingly, the second generation European Across – again spun-off of the RAV4 – debuted in February not destined for any other markets bar on the Old Continent.

Across vs Grand Vitara

The uncertainty surrounding the Victoris-based Across’ stemmed from how it would fit within Suzuki’s product range. And none more so than its impact on the Grand Vitara.

Whereas models such as the Baleno, Swift and Fronx account for the bulk of Suzuki Auto South Africa’s sales, the Grand Vitara – as one of its higher-end products – has been struggling of late to exceed 300 unit sales.

Compared to Toyota having no hassles selling upwards of over 800 Urban Cruisers a month, the Across was largely seen as the possible end of the Grand Vitara.

A move anticipated by the removal of the GLX manual and hybrid all-wheel drive last year, Suzuki has indicated that this won’t be the case.

Rear-end styling has elements of the Aston Martin DBX and Alfa Romeo Junior. Picture: Charl Bosch

Instead, the Grand Vitara slots-in below the Across, which not only becomes Suzuki’s new flagship SUV, but sees the return of a hybrid powertrain.

Unlike the hybrid Grand Vitara, though, the Across omits the all-wheel drive system for a front-wheel drive configuration only.

At the same time, Suzuki has kept the Across’ price tag below R500 000, which the Grand Vitara Hybrid exceeded as the only Suzuki priced over half-a-million rand.

The national launch in a muggy Cape Town this week saw the Across represent a big step up from the Grand Vitara, but not so in areas where it could have been done.

Looks

Aesthetically, the Across is not an evolution of its sibling, but a brand-new model despite using the Suzuki-developed Global C platform.

Longer and wider, the five-seat Across is also more spacious with between 333 and 347-litres of boot space, and a ground clearance of 210 mm.

Top-spec GLX rides on machined 17-inch alloy wheels as standard. Picture: Charl Bosch

Viewed on first glance, the Across cuts a distinct figure, with a deep lower air intake, rugged wheel arch cladding and a faux front skidplate underneath the bumper.

All models are equipped with LED headlights from the start, with roof rails being standard on the range-topping GLX.

Boot space is capped at 347-litres, but drops to 333-litres in the GLX as a result of the subwoofer for the Infinity sound system. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the same time, the latter rides on 17-inch machined alloy wheels whereas the entry-level GL has imitation or what Suzuki calls “painted” wheels of the same size.

Compared to the Aston Martin DBX and Alfa Romeo Junior, when viewed from the rear, the light arrangement has been draped across the tailgate before “connecting” with the main clusters.

As at the front, a satin silver faux skidplate sits underneath the bumper for an overall stylish but still upmarket look.

Colours

On the colour side, seven mono-tone hues are offered:

Mystic Green Pearl is a new colour, and one of seven mono-tone hues available. Picture: Charl Bosch

Splendid Silver;

Magma Grey;

Sizzling Red;

Exuberant Blue;

Arctic White Pearl;

Bluish Black Pearl;

Mystic Green Pearl

The optional dual-tone finish involves the silver, red and blue shades being contrasted by a black roof.

Interior

Inside, the interior is a significant step-up with not only a new steering wheel, but plusher materials and levels of fit-and-finish than the Grand Vitara.

Adding to this is the standard fitting of a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all models.

Interior is more upmarket in feel and different in design compared to other Suzuki models. Picture Charl Bosch

Also standard is automatic climate control and a new centre console with a stepped frontal design – the upper shelf for the wireless smartphone charger that is, again, standard on both the GL and GLX.

Unique is an imitation gold finish around the air vents – themselves different in design from any other Suzuki model – and matte black inserts on the doors and dashboard.

Spec

In terms of spec, the Across skimps little on equipment not carried over from the Victoris.

As such, and besides those already mentioned, both the GL and GLX are further furnished with the following:

LED fog lamps;

keyless entry;

hands-free electric tailgate;

push-button start;

rear air-conditioning vents;

front and rear armrests;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

six airbags;

cruise control;

Electronic Stability Programme

Standard on all models is the new 10.1-inch infotainment system. Picture: Charl Bosch

Building on these, the GLX swaps the cloth seats for imitation leather and the six-speaker sound system for an eight-speaker Infinity unit.

Also part of its spec sheet is:

electric driver’s seat;

panoramic glass sunroof;

ventilated front seats

The expanded list of safety and driver assistance systems includes:

Lane Departure Warning

360-degree surround-view camera

front parking sensors

Head-Up Display

Adaptive Cruise Control

Auto High Beam Assist

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Hybrid comeback

Up front, the reintroduction of hybrid assistance sees the return of the newer 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine used in the Grand Vitara.

Paired to a 12-volt rather than a 48-volt system, the hybrid develops 76kW/137Nm, which represents a drop of one kilowatt and a single Newton Metre from the stalwart 1.5-litre K15B.

Across sees the return of hybrid propulsion to a Suzuki product in South Africa. Picture: Charl Bosch

On the GL, a five-speed manual gearbox is standard. The option, and sole choice for the GLX, is a six-speed automatic.

Regardless of which transmission is chosen, Suzuki claims a combined fuel consumption of 5.3 L/100 km.

The drive

Taking in a diverse route from Cape Town along the coast to Simon’s Town and then back inland before a stop at the V&A Waterfront, the Across performed well, but a bit underwhelming in the power department.

Despite its relatively light mass of 1 200 kg, even at sea level, the engine feels underpowered and the auto ‘box not matched ratio-wise.

Set-up for efficiency, the auto makes a dash for sixth gear, leaving the engine to struggle as a result of the low torque output.

Seats are comfortable and trimmed in cloth on the depicted GL. Picture: Charl Bosch

Using the paddle shifters, which come standard on all automatic models, alleviates the problem somewhat. However, the ‘box still has a CVT rather than torque converter feel

Admittedly, the bulk of Across owners will find the ‘box more of a convenience than an annoyance.

However, given Suzuki’s knack for producing some of the slickest and sweetest-shifting manual gearboxes, opting for the five-speed GL still makes a great deal of sense.

GLX has imitation leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a Head-Up Display, not offered on the GL. Picture: Charl Bosch

The rest of the Across has a lot more sorted. Besides cabin ergonomics, the presence of physical switchgear and a compliant ride, the steering is light and the engine free-revving in spite of its torque deficit and love/hate transmission.

A bit worrying was the soft feel of the brake pedal and engine noise intrusion into the cabin.

Conclusion

Despite preconceived thoughts of it rendering the Grand Vitara obsolete, the Across, according to Suzuki, is different in target market in spite of overlapping on price.

While its drivetrain can do with more grunt and the auto ‘box with some fine-tuning, the Across is an otherwise very well devised package.

Priced, as mentioned, well below half-a-million rand, it also represents a serious alternative to rivals from Chery and GWM Haval at a time where Chinese marques are still not universally accepted.

Price

Included with the Across’ price tag is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Across 1.5 GL – R349 900

Across 1.5 GL AT – R372 900

Across 1.5 GLX AT – R464 900

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