PODCAST: Suzuki Across gets pricing right in war against Chinese

New SUV set to make waves with its mild hybrid powertrain and generous spec levels.

A clever pricing strategy will put the newly-introduced Suzuki Across in good stead in a very competitive compact SUV segment staggered with Chinese products from the likes of Chery, GWM Haval, Omoda, Jaecoo and BAIC.

Starting at R349 900 for the well-specced entry level GL manual, the Japanese carmaker has taken on the Chinese at their own game through attractive pricing and generous specification levels.

Being slightly bigger and featuring a newer powertrain, the Across has slotted in above the Grand Vitara in Suzuki’s SUV line-up.

Suzuki Across makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the Across’ launch strategy. We were rather sceptical ahead of its arrival due to the Grand Vitara’s poor sales, but have to admit that Suzuki got it spot on.

Under the bonnet, the Suzuki Across features the K15C 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild electrical assistance that was initially offered on the Grand Vitara. Paired to a 12-volt rather than a 48-volt system, the mill produces 76kW of power and 137Nm of torque. This is one kilowatt and one Newton Metre down from the stalwart K15B 1.5-litre engine‘s outputs in the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga and Fronx.

The mild hybrid mill sends the twist to the front wheels via either five-speed manual transmission or six-speed auto box in the GL. The latter is the sole choice in the GLX. Suzuki claims a combined fuel consumption of 5.3L/100km regardless of transmission.

Generous standard spec sheet

Standard across the range is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, keyless entry and push-button start. All models also get LED fog lamps, hands-free electric tailgate, rear air-conditioning vents, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, six airbags, cruise control and electronic stability programme.

The R464 900 Suzuki Across GLX gets electric driver’s seat, panoramic glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, head-up display, 360-degree surround camera, and advanced driver’s assistance system like blind-spot monitoring.