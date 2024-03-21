Ford Ranger pips Toyota Hilux in the pre-owned stakes in 2023

Ever-popular Volkswagen Golf GTI rules the roost as far as most searched for model goes.

The Ford Ranger was South Africa’s best-selling pre-owned car model last year.

According to the 2023 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, 20 156 used Ford Ranger bakkies found new homes from 1 January to 31 December 2023. It was followed by its main rival the Toyota Hilux (17 555), VW Polo (16 140), Polo Vivo (10 990) and Toyota Fortuner (9 169).

The top 10 is completed by the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (7 850), BMW 3 Series (6 855), Ford EcoSport (6 032), Nissan NP200 (4 502) and Kia Picanto (4 460).

Ford Ranger’s average year was 2019

The average price of pre-owned Ford Ranger sold last year was R444 020. They had an average mileage of 86 206 km, with average year registration of being 2019.

Interestingly, the AutoTrader report reveals that average prices across the board decreased 7.6% from R432 407 in 2022 to R399 163 in 2023. Average mileage of all pre-owned vehicles went up from 75 939 to 77 783 km.

It was hardly surprising that Toyota, South Africa’s top-selling new car brand, also led the way in the used stakes. A total of 60 296 Toyotas were sold in 2023.

BMW gets most eyeballs

Volkswagen was second with 50 340, followed by Ford (40 183), BMW (24 821) and Mercedes (21 019). Hyundai (20 630), Nissan (17 120), Kia (13 446), Suzuki (12 811) and Audi (12 764) complete the top 10.

The most viewed pre-owned brand in 2023 was BMW, with more than 51 million online users showing interest in the German badge. VW was next up with above 47 million views, followed by Mercedes with above 42 million.

The model that got the most views – more than 13 million – last year was the VW Polo. It is therefore hardly surprising that the VW Polo 1.0TSI was the most viewed variant.

Golf GTI rules the roost

The Polo’s bigger sibling, the VW Golf, was the most searched for model in 2023. It was searched for over 19 million times, which saw it pip the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

The most searched for variant was the Golf GTI, followed by the Golf R and Polo GTI.

Download AutoTrader’s 2023 Car Industry Report for more insights.