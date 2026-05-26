How safe is the new iCaur V23?

iCaur have confirmed that their soon to be launched V23 electric SUV will be one of the country's safest cars.

The iCaur V23 excelled in the 40 percent frontal offset crash test. Upon impact, the V23’s front airbags deployed quickly and accurately. And the high-voltage system shut down immediately, with no electrolyte leakage.

The battery pack, along with the pillars and cabin structure, remained intact, and the doors automatically unlocked, effectively ensuring occupant safety.

Ample survival space

The V23 also excelled in the 50 km/h side impact test, which is where the car is struck by a 950 kg moving barrier. The side airbags deployed precisely and on time, providing ample survival space and earning a full eight points.

These results don’t just happen: the V23’s body is made of more than 70 percent high-strength steel, including 18 percent hot-stamped steel. With all models coming with six airbags as standard.

With pre-tensioning, load-limiting seatbelts for both front and rear seats, the iCaur V23 offers full protection in frontal, side, and rollover crashes.

Top child occupant safety

In child occupant protection, the iCaur V23 also scored an impressive 42.5 points. While in the safety assist tests, it scored 18 points. Achieving full marks in both the AEB City and AEB Inter-Urban tests.

This is thanks to its 1V3R camera and three millimetre-wave radars, which provide reliable input for the AEB system and ensure strong active safety on both city streets and highways.

In the AEB frontal impact test, the V23 successfully detected both stationary and moving vehicles ahead, avoiding collisions. The 1V3R sensor setup can detect pedestrians, motorcycles, and vehicles, thanks to dual millimetre-wave radars, which are effective in detecting moving vehicles, and can assist when vision is limited.

The V23 is ready for South Africa

“South African roads are full of surprises. You never know what’s coming next,” said Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager at iCaur South Africa.

“Ahead of the iCaur V23‘s debut in South Africa, its five-star safety rating shows it’s ready for exactly these conditions. With its proven, robust structure and advanced safety systems, this new SUV offers local motorists unparalleled peace of mind.”