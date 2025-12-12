Motoring

Home » Motoring

Eight ways to avoid becoming a festive season pothole casualty

Picture of Mark Jones

Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

12 December 2025

10:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The recent heavier than normal rains in some parts of the country has seen a dramatic increase in the number of potholes.

Tips to avoid pothole damage

Pothole inflicted damage remains a massive problem in South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Potholes are the bane of many South African motorists on a daily basis whether commuting to work or, in the case of the festive season, going on holiday.

Ways to report

“Reporting these potholes may help other motorists and even save a life. The Gauteng Department of Transport has an app called PotholeFixGP that enables drivers to report potholes,” says The CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert.

Other ways to report potholes include:

•             Vala Zonke a national app launched by SANRAL

•             Pothole Patrol App includes a Whatsapp line (084 768 4653) for reporting potholes in Johannesburg

•             JRA App (Find & Fix) for all faulty infrastructure reporting

•             City of Cape Town’s C3 Service Delivery App

•             eThekwini Fault Reporting Tool

“MasterDrive encourages all road users to download these apps and report issues to create safer festive season journeys.

Road safety is a shared responsibility and together motorists can make great strides in improving road safety. Help change the situation, rather than simply complaining about road infrastructure,” says Herbert.

RELATED ARTICLES

Useful tips

To avoid a potential costly festive season because of the pothole scourge, MasterDrive as provided the following hints:

•             Maintain adequate following distance and increase this by at least six seconds if there are many potholes. 

•             Drive looking 12 seconds ahead for extra time to react.

•             If numerous vehicles are moving around something, pay extra attention. 

•             Avoid speeding.

•             Reckless driving is even more dangerous on potholed roads: driving too close to vehicles ahead, swerving between lanes and intimidating others only increases your risk.

•             Watch adjacent lanes as well. Drivers can swerve into your lane to avoid potholes. 

•             Be cautious of suddenly swerving into another lane and, consequently, other road users.

•             If you hit a pothole, watch for vibrations, pulling to one side, or unusual noises which can indicate damage.

Read more on these topics

Motoring News potholes Tips

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns
News Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response
Opinion Trump’s claimed peace victories fall apart
News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice
News Malema addresses claims of relation with ‘Cat’ Matlala, explains absence from Sibiya testimony

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp