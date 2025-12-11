Seven tips to remember if you are involved in a car accident

With the festive season finally upon us once again, here are a few tips which may help if you are unfortunately involved in a car accident.

It’s that time of the year where thousands of South Africans take to the road to go on holiday or just try get back home for a few weeks.

Although we always hope for safe travels, the harsh reality is that the chances of being involved in an accident is high.

But being prepared for the unexpected can make stressful situations more manageable. And this guide to handling a car accident will make a difference in your life, should the unthinkable happen this festive season.

Before setting off

The first step starts before departure. CEO of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says: “Peruse your insurance documentation to discover potential gaps in your coverage well before a crisis occurs. This includes fully understanding what your inclusions and exclusions are.

“Consider anything that could affect coverage such as cross-border travel and additional drivers. Ultimately, take some time to prepare for the worst: saving essential numbers and information and updating your information and licenses if due,” says Herbert.

At the scene

As such, here are seven tips to remember:

1. Stop immediately

Switch your hazard lights on to warn approaching traffic. If it is safe, move to the roadside and put out an emergency triangle. If there are injuries, never leave the scene without police permission. If there are no injuries, you can leave the scene and report it later.

2. Check for injuries

Assess yourself, passengers, and others involved. If anyone is injured, call an ambulance immediately. Only move injured people if they are in immediate danger or you can potentially worsen injuries.

Report accidents involving injury or death within 24 hours. For minor accidents without injuries, you have until the next working day. Record the officer’s name and accident report reference number.

4. Document everything

Photograph the scene from multiple angles, capturing vehicle positions, damage, road conditions, skid marks, and any relevant road signs or landmarks. This is invaluable for insurance claims. Take videos if possible, showing the scenes’ broader context.

5. Exchange information

Collect full names, ID numbers, phone numbers, insurance details, and licence information from other drivers. If a company vehicle is involved, get the employer’s details too. Record the make, model, and colour of all vehicles.

6. Witness details

Write down names and contact numbers of anyone who saw the accident occur. Witness statements can be important in insurance claims. In the moment, some volunteer information but later either forget or choose not to be involved. Record their statement immediately along with details such a name and contact

7. Sketch and statement

Draw a simple diagram showing vehicle positions, road layout, traffic direction, and any fixed landmarks. Write your account of how the accident happened while details are fresh. This will help you remember specifics later.

“A few minutes spent reviewing insurance and understanding procedures before a trip can save hours of stress and potentially thousands of rands if an accident occurs. Enjoy your holiday with the peace of mind that comes from being properly prepared,” says Herbert.

