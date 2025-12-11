Motoring

Jaecoo J5 price tag falls below R350 000 with new trim grade

By Charl Bosch

11 December 2025

Now spanning four models, the newly added Core loses a few features, but keeps the same powertrain as the rest of the range.

Jaecoo South Africa drops J5's price tag

Jaecoo has added a new entry-level Core variant to the J5 range priced below R350 000. Image: Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa

Already a market hit with total sales of 816 units since September, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has significantly reduced the price of the Jaecoo J5 with the introduction of the new entry-level Core variant.

Missing

Positioned below the Vortex that had been the base model until now, the Core, unsurprisingly, loses out on a number of features resplendent on its sibling.

ALSO READ: Jaecoo J5 has reason for being the SUV bargain of the year

These include the reverse camera, rear passenger airbags, cruise control and the 13.2-inch infotainment system to name a few.

Still standard

In place of the latter is a smaller nine-inch display, still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and part of a spec sheet inclusive of the eight-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, auto on/off headlights, folding electric mirrors and type A as well as type-C USB ports.

Safety and driver assistance come in the form of rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, traction control, Hill Start Assist, Rollover Stability Control, Collision Mitigation Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electronic Stability Programme.

Same power

Up front, the Core retains the same 1.5 T-GDI engine as the rest of the J5 line-up, whose 115kW/230Nm goes to the front wheels through a CVT.

Also kept is the drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Price

Included with the Core’s price is the five-year/150 000 km warranty, the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty and a reduced two-year/30 000 km service plan versus the five-year/75 000 km on the rest of the J5 range.

  • J5 1.5 T-GDI Core CVT – R339 900
  • J5 1.5 T-GDI Vortex CVT – R379 900
  • J5 1.5 T-GDI Glacier CVT – R439 900
  • J5 1.5 T-GDI Inferno CVT – R479 900

NOW READ: Jaecoo J5 introduced at whopping launch price of under R370k

