TMPD threatens action against traffic directing beggars

Siyavuya Mbaduli

With the persistence of load shedding now omnipresent, action is being taken in order to prevent jams at intersections effected load shedding.

This practise though, often at the behest of beggars or the homeless, has not been welcomed by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), who, according to carmag.co.za, has vowed to take strict action.

Not real officers

According to TMPD senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba, these beggars are “impersonating traffic officers” and are presenting a danger to themselves and motorists which remains a valid statement based on the word of the law.

The police department has warned them to refrain from regulating traffic or face arrest.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, this stance by the authorities seems to completely ignore the reality of the situation.

Residents have been complaining about the scarcity of TMPD officers at many of these high-flow intersections during load shedding and have praised the unofficial “pointsmen” for their actions which help alleviate the unnecessary traffic.

Yet instead of stepping in to help, the officers have been seen chasing away beggars and then driving off.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has rightly called on traffic authorities to do more to deploy personnel to these areas during rush-hour traffic.

Private sector pointsmen are dispatched to some areas, but many busier intersections are ignored. This creates a vacuum for “good Samaritans” to step in and help, which is exactly what these beggars have been doing.

Do your job!

It is disappointing to see the authorities treating beggars as criminals rather than recognising and appreciating their selfless actions. It is even more disappointing that they seem to be shirking their responsibility to provide adequate traffic control during load shedding, leaving residents to rely on the kindness of strangers.

It is high time that the authorities step up and take responsibility for ensuring the safety and smooth flow of traffic during load shedding, rather than punishing those who are trying to help.

Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.