PODCAST: bZ4X introduction historic moment for Toyota in Mzansi

South Africa's market leader finally joins the electric revolution with pair of crossovers.

Compared to other manufacturers, Toyota was relatively late to introduce its first all-electric offering in the bZ4X. But, as always the case with the meticulously-measured South Africa market leader, it was for good reason.

The Citizen Motoring attended the car’s world launch in Denmark back in 2022. It was never Toyota’s intentions to introduce it locally straight away, but technical issues with the first model’s wheels delayed its worldwide introduction.

The bZ4X’s recent local introduction is a timely one, as South Africa is now privy to the updated model already. And a starting price of R1 182 800 more competitive than it would have been in 2022.

Toyota bZ4X makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the Toyota bZ4X. And why Toyota did not focus solely on one technology, but rather a variety of new energy solutions.

Developed together with fellow Japanese manufacturer Subaru, the SUV’s name is derived from “beyond zero” referring to carbon emissions, “4” in reference to the segment and “X” indicating that it is a crossover. It is not only the production twin of the Subaru Solterra, but also has a private school cousin the form of the Lexus RZ, which was rolled locally earlier this year.

The Toyota bZ4X does not set out to be a hard-core off-roader, but it is equipped to handle most surfaces off the beaten track. It comes standard in all-wheel drive guise and like its production twin from Subaru, the Solterra, it features X-Mode settings. These include Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud, while a Grip Control setting for looser surfaces is also included.

Plenty of oomph

In standard guise, the bZ4X’s 73.1kWh battery pack sends 255kW of power and 338Nm of torque to all four corners. It reaches 100km/h from a standstill in 5.1 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 160km/h. It features a range of 481km.

The Toyota bZ4X Touring station wagon has a 74.7kWh battery that makes 334kW/438Nm. It goes from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 180km/h and has a range of 487km.