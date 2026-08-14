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GAC Yue 7 detailed further ahead of South African debut

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

14 August 2026

07:00 am

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Yue 7 has three locking differentials and up to 310 mm of ground clearance, but rides on a unibody rather than a body-on-frame platform.

South Africa-bound GAC Yue 7 detailed

Yue 7 is set to become GAC’s new flagship model in South Africa. Picture: GAC

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One of the star attractions of the Beijing Motor Show in April, GAC has revealed more details of the Yue 7 in China ahead of pre-orders kicking off next month.

What is it?

Although touted as a rival for the domestic market Fangchengbao Bao 5/Denza B5, Jetour G700, GWM Tank 300/400 and overseas offerings in the form of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Ford Everest, the Yue 7 rides on a unibody platform called Thunder 3.0 and lacks a low range transfer case.

South Africa-bound GAC Yue 7 detailed
Yue 7 has the now customary boxy exterior design and spare wheel fixed to its tailgate. Picture: GAC

Set to be sold under the sub-brand as the GAC Trumpchi Yue 7, the newcomer provides seating for five and has the following dimensions:

  • Length: 5 045 mm;
  • Wheelbase: 2 900 mm;
  • Height: 1 933 mm;
  • Width: 2 030 mm

Despite the lack of a reduction gear, the Yue 7 comes standard with air suspension, which translates to a reported ground clearance of as much as 310 mm, and up to three locking differentials.

Plug-in hybrid

As is the case with its fellow countryman, motivation comes from a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol paired to either a 28.3-kWh or a 45-kWh battery pack powering at least two electric motors.

Whereas the combustion engine develops 125 kW on its own, the addition of the bigger battery and dual-electric motors results in a combined output of 400 kW.

Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the former setup has a claimed all-electric range of 116 km based on China’s CLTC scale, while the latter offering an emissions-free driving range of 188 km.

Official GAC confirmation also states a towing capacity of 1 600 kg and a combined range of up to 1 200 km with the combustion engine included.

Inside

Seen for the first time, the interior sees the retention of physical switchgear, but is highlighted by a 15.6-inch infotainment system and a pillar-to-pillar binnacle at the base of the windscreen similar to the G700.

South Africa-bound GAC Yue 7 detailed
Interior is said to have as many as 40 physical buttons. Picture: GAC

Curiously, a conventional analogue-like binnacle sits in front of the driver, while the gear selector is located on the steering column.

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Also included is LiDAR, a 540-degree surround-view camera system and heated as well as ventilated and massaging seats.

Stay tuned..

Still to be priced, but projected to have a sticker price around the rand equivalent of R440 000 in China, the Yue 7 has been confirmed for South Africa and will arrive either towards the end of this year or in early 2027.

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