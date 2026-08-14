GAC Yue 7 detailed further ahead of South African debut

Yue 7 has three locking differentials and up to 310 mm of ground clearance, but rides on a unibody rather than a body-on-frame platform.
One of the star attractions of the Beijing Motor Show in April, GAC has revealed more details of the Yue 7 in China ahead of pre-orders kicking off next month.
What is it?
Although touted as a rival for the domestic market Fangchengbao Bao 5/Denza B5, Jetour G700, GWM Tank 300/400 and overseas offerings in the form of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Ford Everest, the Yue 7 rides on a unibody platform called Thunder 3.0 and lacks a low range transfer case.
Set to be sold under the sub-brand as the GAC Trumpchi Yue 7, the newcomer provides seating for five and has the following dimensions:
- Length: 5 045 mm;
- Wheelbase: 2 900 mm;
- Height: 1 933 mm;
- Width: 2 030 mm
Despite the lack of a reduction gear, the Yue 7 comes standard with air suspension, which translates to a reported ground clearance of as much as 310 mm, and up to three locking differentials.
Plug-in hybrid
As is the case with its fellow countryman, motivation comes from a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol paired to either a 28.3-kWh or a 45-kWh battery pack powering at least two electric motors.
Whereas the combustion engine develops 125 kW on its own, the addition of the bigger battery and dual-electric motors results in a combined output of 400 kW.
Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the former setup has a claimed all-electric range of 116 km based on China’s CLTC scale, while the latter offering an emissions-free driving range of 188 km.
Official GAC confirmation also states a towing capacity of 1 600 kg and a combined range of up to 1 200 km with the combustion engine included.
Inside
Seen for the first time, the interior sees the retention of physical switchgear, but is highlighted by a 15.6-inch infotainment system and a pillar-to-pillar binnacle at the base of the windscreen similar to the G700.
Curiously, a conventional analogue-like binnacle sits in front of the driver, while the gear selector is located on the steering column.
Also included is LiDAR, a 540-degree surround-view camera system and heated as well as ventilated and massaging seats.
Stay tuned..
Still to be priced, but projected to have a sticker price around the rand equivalent of R440 000 in China, the Yue 7 has been confirmed for South Africa and will arrive either towards the end of this year or in early 2027.