Subaru adds value with upgraded five-year maintenance plan

A five-year/105 000km maintenance plan is now standard with every new Subaru purchased through its authorised dealer network.

Subaru has now introduced a five-year maintenance plan. The enhanced five-year/105 000km cover strengthens Subaru’s ownership proposition. Plus, there is an option to extend cover to seven years/150 000km.

The new plan increases standard maintenance cover from three years/75 000km to five years/105 000 km, thus adding two years and 30 000km of cover to every new Subaru ownership package.

Love our new standard

Introduced under the campaign theme “Love our new standard“, the enhanced plan forms part of Subaru Southern Africa’s focus on strengthening the value offered throughout the ownership experience.

Customers are not only investing in a vehicle; they are investing in long-term confidence and peace of mind. Picture: Supplied

Combined with the brand’s existing five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty the longer maintenance plan provides customers with a more comprehensive standard ownership package while strengthening Subaru’s competitiveness alongside increasingly premium product offerings.

“Moving from three years/75 000km to five years/105 000km represents a meaningful enhancement to the value included with every new Subaru,” says Nteo Nkoli, national marketing manager at Subaru Southern Africa.

“Our customers are not only investing in a vehicle, they are investing in long-term confidence and peace of mind.

“By extending our standard maintenance cover. We are making the Subaru ownership proposition more compelling.”

Maintenance plans can be extended further

Customers seeking longer-term cover will also have the option to extend the maintenance plan by a further two years and 45 000km, providing total maintenance cover of up to seven years/150 000km.

The maintenance plan includes scheduled servicing and specified wear-and-tear items, including:

Brake pads

Wiper blades

Key batteries

Vehicle batteries

Strengthening Subaru’s competitiveness of its premium product offerings. Picture: Supplied

Subaru Southern Africa’s five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty remains unchanged and continues to be included with every new Subaru.

The enhanced maintenance plan applies across the new Subaru range and is included with every new Subaru purchased through the Subaru Southern Africa authorised dealer network from 1 August 2026.

With the introduction of the five-year/105 000km maintenance plan as its new standard, Subaru Southern Africa is strengthening the overall value of its ownership package while giving customers greater long-term confidence in their vehicle.