Toyota Corolla Cross gets 60th Anniversary edition treatment

Toyota is introducing special editions of the Corolla Hatchback, Corolla Sedan and Corolla Cross, each featuring distinctive styling and commemorative details.

From its early sedan beginnings in 1966, Toyota’s Corolla has been part of South Africa’s heritage and motoring story for the past six decades.

The Toyota Corolla has grown from a basic, cheap as chips, compact family sedan into a highly desirable and diverse model range that includes anything from hot hatches to family SUVs.

There will be liberal use of the “60th Anniversary” logo across the three Toyota Corolla models on offer. Picture: Supplied

Toyota Corolla Cross

The locally developed Toyota Corolla Cross 60th Anniversary edition adds distinctive styling and practical accessories to the 1.8 XS petrol grade.

The global 60th Anniversary badge is positioned on the front fenders, while a black bi-tone roof, 17-inch black alloy wheels, mud guards, roof crossbars and black C-pillar garnish can also be seen.

60th Anniversary detailing can also be found inside and in the luggage area and includes branded boot and door scuff plates as well as all-weather boot and floor mats.

Two exterior colours only

The 60th Anniversary edition Toyota Corolla Cross is available in Glacier White or Chromium Silver, only. And both come with a bi-tone finish and feature black-and-brown partial-leather upholstery.

Unlike the two hybrid passenger-car editions below, the Toyota Corolla Cross 60th Anniversary edition is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine.

Easy driving CVT

This powerplant produces 103kW of power and 173Nm of torque and is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Pricing

Priced at R499 900 the Toyota Corolla Cross 60th Anniversary edition will be on sale in South Africa from early December.

Introduced locally in November 2021, the Toyota Corolla Cross brought the nameplate into the crossover segment. Picture: Supplied

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback 60th Anniversary edition pairs the model’s contemporary styling with distinctive anniversary details.

Global 60th Anniversary badging and 18-inch black alloy wheels give the exterior a sharper appearance.

One colour only

The 60th Anniversary edition is available exclusively in Platinum White Pearl Bi-Tone, complemented by a black leather interior.

Interior and power

Inside, 60th Anniversary edition engraving on the instrument panel provides a commemorative touch, while aluminium pedals reinforce the hatchback’s sporty character.

Power comes from Toyota’s 1.8-litre hybrid system, which produces a total system output of 103kW, like the Corolla Cross.

But it comes with the added benefit of a listed combined fuel consumption of a mere 4.0 litres per 100km.

Pricing

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback 60th Anniversary edition retails for R618 900.

Launched in South Africa in May 2023, the Toyota GR Corolla extended the reach of the GR performance brand. Picture: Supplied

Toyota Corolla Sedan

The Toyota Corolla Sedan 60th Anniversary edition marks this impressive milestone with a more understated approach.

A global 60th Anniversary edition badge and commemorative instrument panel engraving also distinguish the special edition.

Exterior colour choices are also limited to Glacier White, Satin Silver Metallic and Graphite Grey Metallic, paired with a black leather-and-suede interior.

Power and torque

Like the Toyota Corolla Hatchback, the Sedan uses Toyota’s 1.8-litre hybrid system, delivering a total system output of 103kW. The listed combined fuel consumption is an even better 3.9 litres per 100km.

Both the Corolla Hatchback and Sedan 60th Anniversary editions feature Toyota Safety Sense 3, combining their anniversary-specific details with driver-assistance technology.

Pricing

The Toyota Corolla Sedan 60th Anniversary edition goes on sale for R596 300.