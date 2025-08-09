Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport made to stand out from the crowd

More power and Gazoo Racing branding ensure that this is no garden variety SUV.

It might not be the most modern, or most high-tech, SUV on the road. In fact, the platform under the Toyota Fortuner has been around for decades.

And you, and I, know this, and Toyota know this too, but one thing that is unshakeable is the Fortuner is South Africa’s favourite medium-sized SUV by far.

With a market share of over 40%, on average, around 800 new Fortuner models find themselves a home every month around the country.

And one of those homes just happens to be The Citizen Motoring as a Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport has joined out long-term fleet. Maybe before we get to what the GR-Sport badge means on a Fortuner, it might be worth having a look at how Toyota’s Gazoo Racing hierarchy stacks up for you as a customer.

Gazoo Racing badging for dummies

GR Parts: At the base of the pyramid, GR Parts allow customers to enhance their standard models with GR-inspired accessories.

GR-Sport (GR-S): The next level introduces cosmetic upgrades and dynamic handling improvements. These include models like the Corolla Cross, Hilux, and Land Cruiser 300.

GR Performance Models : Moving up the ladder, fully engineered performance models such as the GR86, GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR Supra deliver a more intense driving experience.

: Moving up the ladder, fully engineered performance models such as the GR86, GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR Supra deliver a more intense driving experience. GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring): Sitting at the very top, GRMN represents the pinnacle of Toyota’s motorsport expertise. It features extreme performance tuning for track-focused driving.

Toyota Fortuner GR-S looks the part

With the Gazoo Racing lesson out the way, what is the Toyota Fortuner GR-S all about? First up is styling. A new front bumper, with a reworked lower grille, black front spoiler, new fog lamp bezels, rear diffuser, and 18-inch GR alloy wheels separates this model from the non-GR-S Fortuner.

Further adding to the exclusivity of owning a Fortuner GR-S, they only come in two colours, Attitude Black and Platinum Pearl White. White is the one for me. It just works with the black GR-S trim like on our tester.

The Fortuner GR-S rides on black 18-inch alloys. Picture: Mark Jones

Greeting you when you jump inside this spacious, seven-seater, will be the very familiar Toyota Fortuner/Hilux-based interior. It’s not all huge digital screens and instrument clusters like found on a Ford Ranger or Everest. Analogue mixed with basic digital is as good as it will get for now.

Being a GR-S model means that you get exclusive GR sports seats, upholstered in perforated leather and suede with red stitching. There is also GR branded headrests, a GR-badged steering wheel, a GR-start button and aluminium sport pedals. All this leaves you in no doubt you are not driving a garden variety Fortuner.

Power bump

What also leaves you in no doubt is the 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque on offer by the tweaked 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine. In garden variety trim so to speak, the mill offers 150kW and 500Nm, which is more than okay.

A silky smooth 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel would be an absolute winner, but Toyota are sticking with their trusty 2.8 GD-6 for the foreseeable future. But having the extra urge offered by the Fortuner GR-S still makes for a pleasant time behind the wheel.

The dynamics of the Fortuner GR-S have also been enhanced with a monotube shock absorber system. The ride quality is not bad considering that no generation or model of Fortuner has ever been considered the class leader in dynamics.

Red contrast stitching is used in the cabin. Picture: Supplied

Toyota Fortuner excels off-road

But where the Toyota Fortuner GR-S excels is off the road in the hectic, made for a Toyota, stuff. Built on a rugged ladder-on-frame chassis, this SUV is designed to withstand the harshest conditions. It provides unmatched durability and resilience when the road gets rough.

Up till now, our Fortuner GR-S has been a city slicker. But next month, Charl Bosch, our digital motoring scribe will be taking a family trip out into the country. He will also be keeping a close eye on the fuel gauge like he always does.

The Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 GR Sport is competitively priced at R999 000 and easily outguns its closest rival here, the Ford Everest. It also comes standard with nine-services/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.