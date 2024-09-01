Toyota Fortuner keeps its ground on-road and off-road

Anti-rhino poaching trek into the Pilanesberg showed why Toyota's now venerable seven-seater remains the best-seller of its kind on-road and off-road.

Better when dirty. Fortuner played a key chase car role over the two days. Images: Charl Bosch

The current second generation Toyota Fortuner has been around since 2015 with its replacement only expected to arrive in 2026.

The figures speak

A year in which the model it is based on, the Hilux, will also be fully renewed for the first time in nearly 11 years, the pending third generation is unlikely to hinder the internally named AN150 Fortuner’s progress as the country’s runaway best-selling seven-seat SUV.

An accolade it has kept since the original premiered in 2005, a total of 10 385 Fortuners departed dealership floors last year with the number for the first six months of 2024 standing at 4 973 units.

Although updated back March with the inclusion of the 48V powered by the 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine, the Fortuner’s last major overhaul occurred last year with a revised aesthetic modelled on the Thai variant introduced two years before.

In effect its second renewal after a specification reshuffle at the end of 2021, the lack of some modern gadgetry and safety tech has done little to impact on the Fortuner’s popularity based on its figures compared to those of its admittedly pricier rival, the Ford Everest.

A different ‘road test’

Confirming to the “all-rounder” adage, re-acquainting with the Fortuner 12 months after the departure of long-termer took on a more sombre note and in complete contrast to the usual seven-day road test procedure.

Towards the end of July, a first-hand experience into the process of rhino dehorning came via an initiative sponsored by Toyota in the Pilanesberg National Park.

Fortuner stood the rigours of mostly off-road driving well.

Funded as part of its Future Toyota programme since 2016, the project involves the dehorning and monitoring of rhinos in the reserve under the simply titled Rhino Initiative done in added conjunction with the Pilanesberg Wildlife Trust and accommodating veterinary students from the University of Pretoria.

While very much the focus of the two-day venture, the trek from Toyota’s head office on the outskirts of Sandton would take on a different meaning for the pair of non-hybrid, flagship Fortuner VX 4×4’s provided.

Getting dusty

More often than not, a lack of time during the week, or already planned weekends, makes it tricky to test a four-wheel-drive vehicle’s off-road capabilities, even if it means heading onto a gravel route with the low transfer case switched to 4H.

Excluding the road to Pilanesberg, the majority of the of the two days was spent on gravel in an chase car-type role behind the Hiluxs and Land Cruisers driven by the Rhino Initiative team.

This meant prolonged spells off-road and although low range four-wheel-drive (4L) never required activation, the condition of the route in certain parts did involve 4H being call upon for additional traction.

While no unnecessary risks or stupid speeds took place in the rear-gunner role, partly as a result of the thick dust kicked-up by the vehicles in front, the Fortuner proved slightly better off-road than on-road.

Interior is starting to show its age and while the red-and-black leather appears suitability plush, the eight-inch infotainment system is found lacking.

Possibly due to all four wheels gripping, the even spread of the GD-6’s 150kW/500Nm made for a planted and composed feel.

That being said, the six-speed automatic gearbox remains prone to hunting and on more than a few occasions, would shift down erratically requiring the manual override or the paddles to be selected in order to keep the revs down and the engine not sounding strained.

Selecting the smile-prone PWR button though resolved matters somewhat. However, and in this instance, being less of a Fortuner GR Sport and more of a “normal” VX applied.

Given its underpinnings, which will be replaced by the TNGA-F platform in the next generation, the Fortuner’s ride is on the hard side and while the suspension does a good job of ironing-out imperfections, less well maintained sections had be taken with care.

No hybrid here. Despite its age, the ‘standard’ 2.8 GD-6 engine will be more than sufficient for many.

While short of severe rear axles twisters and endless corrugations, built quality of the Durban-made Fortuner remained in-check as once back on-road, no rattles or buzzes were detected as the ride set-up had, by this stage, become familiar.

Decked-out in a new shade of brown over the two-tone Glacier White and contrasting black roof, the Fortuner appeared, tongue-in-cheek, more purposeful and proof that the four-wheel-drive hardware shouldn’t be seen as being only for the show.

Sadly the mainstay of many off-roaders i.e. never having their off-road tech put on display, selecting 4H showed the virtues of having more grip on looser sections of the route where keeping rotary dial in 2H would have resulted in unnecessary slipping and loss of momentum.

Conclusion

Unsurprisingly, all-paw traction doesn’t come cheap with the four-wheel-drive VX costing R80 000 than the rear-wheel-drive at R950 900.

Given the Fortuner’s age and lack of certain features, it teeters on the expensive side as even the cheapest 2.8-litre 4×4 variant, the simply titled GD-6, requires a capital outlay of R907 700.

While smart money still resides with the 2.4 GD-6 4×4, priced at R739 100, the package presented by the VX, arguably, remains a tough one to topple as evident by the number of examples on the country’s road versus its smaller sibling.

The jaunt off-road, therefore, provided a renewed perspective of what could be described as “casual” off-road driving, all while providing assistance to a sad but important task of wildlife preservation more needed than ever.

