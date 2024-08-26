Horns off, hope on: The stark truth behind rhino dehorning

Witnessing a dehorning, as much as is disgusts and angers, remains a sad and vital reality to prevent ultimate extension.

As horrible as the process of dehorning is and beyond the proverbial bitter pill to swallow, it simply needs to be done. Image: Charl Bosch

Rhino poaching remains an ongoing scourge in South Africa and while figures for the year so far point to a slight decline, the sad reality is unlikely to change soon.

In tabling his first mid-month report since being elected to the position of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister under the Government of National Unity Dion George revealed that 229 rhinos had met their demise in the first six months of the 2024.

Though down by two compared to the same time last year, the report reveals that a total of 45 rhinos had been killed in the Kruger National Park between January and June, while of the 229, 191 were killed on government property and 38 in game reserves or on private properties.

Despite confirming the arrests of 60 suspects over the same time, the report’s grim picture continues as at the end of last year, only 16 056 rhinos were to be roaming the South African bush – 2 065 being the critically endangered black rhino.

Attributing the six-month success to various dehorning programmes and careful monitoring, George said engagements with countries where rhino products are most prevalent, China, the Middle East and Vietnam, are ongoing to prevent the illegal trade.

The supposed intervention of the department has, however, come to little and left to corporate intervention to safeguard the dwindling population.

Cutting rhino horns to save lives in Pilanesberg

One such project is the simply titled Rhino Initiative in the Pilanesberg National Park that aims to reduce illegal culling by dehorning as many black and white rhinos as possible.

Supported by private reserves within the park, the Pilanesberg Wildlife Trust and Toyota as part of its Future Toyota programme since 2016, witnessing a dehorning in person not only resulted in a gratitude, but also heartbreak and a fair amount of anger at those motivated by greed or pseudo belief in a rhino horn as a supposed aphrodisiac.

“Many of our customers are found in these parks daily. Thus, we have a social responsibly to ensure our heritage is looked after for generations to come,” Toyota South Africa Motors’ Manager Marketing Sustainable Projects, Karen Stever, said of the brand’s involvement.

“The funding methods being used is a pooled funding method which leaves a Parks like Pilanesberg seriously underfunded, while there are lots of visitors paying entry that monies does not go back to the park.

“This is why PVT and corporate funding is critical and the involvement of the Pilanesberg wildlife trust,” she said.

Rhino rescue: Chopper, vets, and quick dehorning

Carried out as often as possible, the process involves qualified vets, a dedicated ground crew, helicopters and a number of Toyota Hiluxes and Land Cruisers mapping the reserve for the rhinos.

Once sighted, the rhinos are darted from the helicopter and corralled to the teams on the ground where the administered drug called Etorphine that effect.

Once sedated, a calming drug is injected, followed by a regulation sedative called Butorphanol that stabilises the rhino’s heart pressure, blood pressure, keeps it calm and aids breathing during a process that ordinarily takes less than 20 minutes.

At the same time, specially made ear buds are placed in the rhino’s ears and its eyes are covered to prevent it hurting itself by “witnessing” its horn being removed, or charging at the vet tasked with the dehorning.

A process described as similar to cutting the nails of the human, the removal sees the horn being cut off above what is called the growth plate.

Located beneath the horn, the removal is painless as it takes place roughly eight to 10 cm above the nose. Once dehorned, the area is grinded to appear flat and a special red substance is applied to prevent infection.

With the dehorning complete, a drug called Naltrexone is administered for the rhino to “come out” of its sleepy trance with no ill effect.

The rhino horn after removal. Image: Charl Bosch

VP of Future Toyota’s hands-on role in horn removal project

As satisfying as it is seeing the rhino wandering off and as slick as the process is, seeing the horn’s removal is anything but pleasant.

Along with the vets, staff from the Rhino Protection Unit, pilots and volunteers, Vice-President of Future Toyota John Thompson is equally hands-on as part of a project he admits is of particular interest and close to heart.

Besides having instigated the project by additionally approving parts and servicing for the vehicles, Thompson also gets involved with the sedation and monitoring, mostly notably clamping the tracking equipment onto the outer lobes of the ears.

Prior to the dehorning, specialised equipment, administered by trainee vets of the University of Pretoria who also support the initiative, are used to monitor the rhino’s breathing, temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen level and body temperature.

A green dye is then sprayed onto the lower back and buttocks region to alert air-bound vets that a dehorning had already taken place.

The darts used to sedate the rhinos. Image: Charl Bosch

The heart-wrenching reality of dehorning

The thoroughness still doesn’t detract from what eventually has to be done. As Thompson states, a lack of emotion at the sight of a rhino’s horn coming off must lead to self-questioning.

Indeed, anger, heartache and a desire to stop the process was experienced as the dehorning happened. Unsurprisingly, tears were shed as the distinct smell of ivory after each dehorning become second nature and literally harder to get out of once’s nose.

Getting close to the sedated rhino and almost wanting to assure it with a comforting hug hit especially hard.

Feeling its almost armor-plated skin drew comparisons with the horn removal being similar to relieving a Sherman tank of is turret and high-powered machine gun.

The focal trademark of a rhino and its main weapon of defensive is therefore gone and like a Sherman, unable to carry out its intended purpose.

The Citizen journalist Charl Bosch with a rhino after it was dehorned. Image: Supplied

The bitter pill to save rhinos and thwart poachers

As horrible as the process is and beyond the proverbial bitter pill to swallow, it simply needs to be done to conserve the rhino population, while also giving the horn to those driven by money.

“We would rather see a healthy, dehorned rhino than a dead one,” administering vet Gerhard Scheepers said, admitting that some 160 rhinos had been killed since the first poaching case in the Pilansburg was reported 14 years ago.

Witnessing a dehorning, as much as is disgusts and angers, remains a sad and vital reality to prevent ultimate extinction.

NOW READ: Rhino dehorning efforts in KZN lead to poaching decline