Electrified oil-burning Toyota Fortuner pricing uncovered

Specification likely to mirror that of the regular 2.8 GD-6, but with reduced consumption and 12 kW more kilowatts for short spells.

Introduction of the mild-hybrid 48V could be the likely farewell to the current almost decade old second generation Fortuner. Image: Toyota

With the rumoured all-new model seemingly set for unveiling later this year or in 2025, Toyota has divulged local market pricing of the mild-hybrid Fortuner as the protentional final product change to the current nine-year old second generation.

More power..

Facelifted just over 12 months, the inclusion of the mild-hybrid powertrain adds a further four models to the Fortuner range, which takes the local line-up to 11 derivatives, the most of any bakkie-based SUV.

ALSO READ: All-new Toyota Fortuner could be on course for 2023 reveal

It’s pricing unearthing via Toyota’s website and specialist vehicle information website, duoporta.com, coming at the same time as the stickers of the electrified Hilux and GR Sport, the Fortuner adopts the same 48V moniker as its sibling, with the system being sold as an alternative to the regular 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel.

First alluded to possibly adopting a hybrid powertrain in 2021, the hybrid sees the 48-volt belt starter/generator and battery pack being combined with the flagship GD-6 engine to produce a total of 162kW/565Nm for short spells only.

… reduced consumption

An uptake of 12kW/65Nm over the conventional 2.8, the setup is only mated to the six-speed automatic gearbox, although buyers can opt for rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive with low range.

Compared to the non-electrified oil-burner, the Fortuner 48V promises a 0.3 L/100 km improvement in fuel consumption, according to duoporta.com, which in two-wheel-drive models, comes to 7.3 L/100 km and 7.6 L/100 km in the case of the four-wheel-drive.

Spec likely to be carried over

Despite the uncovering of pricing, no specification details are known, although like the Hilux, expect the biggest difference to be hybrid specific graphics and readouts within the instrument cluster and on the infotainment display.

For the time being though, it remains to be seen whether the Fortuner 48V will launched before or after the Hilux as its market premiere.

Price

As with the regular 2.8 GD-6 and 2.4 GD-6, the Fortuner 48V’s sticker price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty and nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 – R679 100

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 AT – R705 800

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 AT – R739 100

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 AT – R826 400

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V AT – R834 800

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 AT – R907 100

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V 4×4 AT – R918 600

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX AT – R870 900

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V VX AT – R879 300

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX 4×4 AT – R950 900

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V VX 4×4 AT – R961 800

NOW READ: WATCH: Mozambique made easy in family-friendly Toyota Fortuner