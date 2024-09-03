Curvier and techier all-new Audi Q5 shows its true self

Q5 incorporates the Four Rings’ latest styling language derived from the Q6 e-tron, new A5 and A6 e-tron. Picture: Audi

Audi has resumed its 20 new or updated model roll-out with the unveiling of the all-new third-generation Q5 as well as its performance sibling, the SQ5.

Ground-up new

Replacing the previous generation that had been on sale since 2016, the Q5 not only adopts Audi’s latest styling language showcased on the new A5 and A6 but for the moment, doesn’t offer the coupe-styled Sportback or a fully electric powertrain.

As standard, all engines utilise a 48-volt mild-hybrid system due in part to a switch in platform from the long-serving MQB, to the new PPC or Premium Platform Combustion architecture that also makes its world premiere.

Junior Q6

Styled to also resemble the Q6 e-tron, the Q5, of which Ingolstadt has sold 1.6 million units globally since the original’s unveiling in 2008, sports a so-called “purism and dynamism” aesthetic highlighted further by the S line styling pack.

Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels that comes standard on the SQ5 whereas the standard wheel options range from 17-inch to 21-inches, the S line can additionally fitted with optional 21-inch wheels plus the S bumpers and door sills, L-shaped air intakes on the flanks of the front bumper, a faux diffuser and the optional black exterior package.

For the time being, a Sportback variant won’t be offered. Image: Audi

Across all models is a new LED light bar as well as a new brake light that reflects a quattro projection on the rear window where permitted.

Its overall looks are more compact as a result of the “inwards” design of the front wings, plus the new Singleframe grille, the redesign has also seen a revision in colour choices with Tambora Grey Metallic and Sakhir Gold Metallic being new options.

Carried over are Glacier White, Floret Silver, Arkona White, Mythos Black, Grenadine Red, Navarra Blue, District Green, Daytona Grey Pearl and Ultra Blue Metallic.

Underneath and inside

Dynamically changed by the fitting of frequency selective dampers to the standard steel suspension, with adaptive dampers as part of the air suspension system being optional, revised steering has also been included and sport suspension made standard on the SQ5.

Inside, the similarities with the A5 and A6 e-tron are carried over in the guise of the same steering wheel that debuted on the facelift e-tron GT, the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Display, the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system and the optional 10.9-inch MMI display on the passenger’s side.

Interior also takes inspiration from the A5 and A6 e-tron. Image: Audi

Furnished with a selection of new material options and new seats, available features, both standard and optional, comprise a Head-Up Display, a wireless smartphone charger and App Connect, Matrix LED headlights, OLED rear clusters and a 16-speaker, 685-watt Bang and Olufsen sound system.

Taking care of safety is Active Front Assist, a surround-view camera system, front and rear Cross Traffic Alert, Park Assist, Rear Turn Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasions Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Driver Attention Alert.

Hybrid assisted combustion

Up front, the initial powerplant line-up comprises three engines, all paired to the seven-speed S tronic gearbox and with an additional 18 kW provided by the mild-hybrid system for short spells.

Joining on the A5 in also dropping the confusing number denominators, the range starts off with the TFSI that develops 150kW/340Nm from its 2.0-litre petrol unit. Equipped with front-wheel-drive, the all-paw quattro system can be optionally fitted.

SQ5 again tops the Q5 range. Image: Audi

For the TDI, the latest evolution of the 2.0-litre E288evo oil burner develops 150kW/400Nm and comes paired to the quattro system from the start.

Finally, the SQ5 keeps hold of the 3.0 TFSI V6, now developing 270kW/550Nm. As with its four-cylinder counterparts, no performance figures of the SQ5 were divulged.

South Africa waits

Exclusively produced, once again, at Audi’s San José Chiapa Plant in Mexico, pricing for the Q5 in Germany kick-off from €57 100 (R1 131 405) with that of the SQ5 commencing at €82 900 (R1 642 617).

Audi South Africa has, meanwhile, not confirmed the Q5 for the local market, though expect it to arrive next year once official approval is given.

