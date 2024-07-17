Longer wait: Next Toyota Hilux and Fortuner now only due in 2026

Original claim of a 2025 reveal has seemingly been nothing but a rumour.

Amidst long-standing rumours of a possible unveiling next year, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has hinted at a longer wait for the next generation of Hilux and Fortuner.

Not 2025

Not seen in any capacity undergoing testing or in production-ready spy shots, the most recent suggestion alluding to the Hilux bowing in 2025 came via Toyota Australia’s Vice-President for Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, who, back in March, said Down Under buyers would “have to wait until ’25″.

An apparent affirmation of a so-called “confidential production plan” obtained by drive.com.au the previous year, in which 2025 was seemingly mentioned as the year of the Hilux’s unveiling, a more realistic date-of-reveal now seems to be 2026, at which point the current AN110 Hilux would be 11 years ago.

This according to TSAM President and CEO Andrew Kirby, who told The Citizen on the side-lines of the new Land Cruiser Prado launch in Mozambique last week that while the next generation is indeed being planned, “it will not be coming to market next year”.

Similar to the Hilux on which it is based, the Fortuner’s apparent prolonged production run will also see it turn 11 before being placed in 2026. Image: Toyota

“[Hilux] is extremely important to us as a business and a company. It is the most important vehicle we manufacture and sell… it is our core model. [The next generation] will have exciting features and upgrades I think our customers will enjoy,” Kirby said.

Describing the next Hilux as a “nice progression” seemingly over the current model, Kirby stated that the same “beyond 2025” debut will apply to Fortuner, which had been tipped for a reveal in 2023 following the discovery of a leaked image in India showing the supposed production.

Tacoma and 4Runner providing the key

While nothing has since emerged of it and, by extension, the Hilux, speculation has remained high that both models will derive certain aspects from the new 4Runner and Tacoma sold in North America.

This, after MotorTrend reported in 2021 that a project amalgamation had been decided on in which the next generation Hilux and Fortuner will be aligned with the 4Runner and Tacoma rather than separate.

Revealed last year, the Tacoma has already been touted as providing a glimpse of what the next Hilux could look like. Image: Toyota

Besides making use of the TNGA-F platform that underpins the Land Cruiser 300, its Lexus LX sibling, the Land Cruiser Prado, its Lexus GX off-shoot and the Sequoia, the supposed other shared aspects will involve chassis components and even engines, depending on the market.

In the Tacoma, motivation comes from the 2.4-litre turbocharged T24A-FTS engine in three states of tune: 170kW/329Nm, 200kW/420Nm and 207kW/430Nm.

Powering the 4Runner, the latter opens the range and serves as an alternative to the i-Force hybrid, which combines the 2.4 with a 1.87-kWh lithium-ion battery pack housed within the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Released earlier this year, the 4Runner will serve as inspiration for the next Fortuner. Image: Toyota

An option available for flagship versions of the Tacoma as well, the hybrid produces 244kW/630Nm, the most of any generation of either nameplate.

Expected for the Hilux and Fortuner, though, is the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine, most likely with or without mild-hybrid assistance, though it remains to be confirmed whether diesel propulsion would remain the sole option.

Wait continues

Again, nothing but speculation at this point, the now apparent longer wait will most likely see first details only emerge in 2025 and this year as believed until now.

