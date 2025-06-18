Toyota GR Cup reaches its most important round at Zwartkops

The halfway point in this year's championship returns to the Highveld for the first time since May, and where it all began for the participating media.

The previous round at Aldo Scribante saw the debut of the revised GR Yaris complete with the new eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission and more powerful 1.6-litre engine. Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing

An expected level playing field will most certainly not be applicable at this weekend’s fourth round of the Toyota GR Cup.

A month after the last round at Aldo Scribante, and second to use the upgraded Yaris fitted with the more powerful G16E-GTS three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT), the championship moves to where to current crop of motoring media’s racing careers started, the Zwartkops Raceway outside Pretoria.

Driven yes, but not in anger

Unlike the shakedown test and getting to grips with the intricacies of motorsport back in March, the art of racing at high speed and in close proximity to other cars has no longer become scary and intimidating, but often personal and a thrill.

The fourth round of the series, and also of the National Extreme Festival, serves as the first visit back on the Highveld since Kyalami in May, and, unlike the actual driving encompassing practice, qualifying and two races, comes with a different challenge.

Besides being the home of the Toyota GR Academy, and therefore taking place before the brand’s high-ranking executives, the supposed level playing field is unlikely to be of concern for the following reasons.

While all of the media have had experience of the circuit either during the shakedown and/or on the simulator, racing at full tilt will be something new.

During the former, the grid was frequented by only the six media GR Yaris’ and two GR Corollas driven by GR instructors Paul de Vos and Devon Scott.

This time around, the field will include the GR Academy GR86s and the selected GR dealers campaigning the GR Corollas to make about over 20 entrants.

Zwartkops: A proper challenge

Along with the tight and fast confines of Zwartkops compared to Aldo Scribante or Killarney, the challenge is much greater as either panel bashing will take place, or in the worst possible case, making a new friend called armco barrier.

Notwithstanding being under the microscope of Toyota’s top brass, the circuit itself has proven over time to be unforgivable.

Admittedly, no longer the fast challenge of the old track torn up nearly three decades ago, the focus on being a spectator spectacle means there is no place to hide when you get it wrong.

Whereas the first corner is taken flat or accompanied with a lift, getting the turn two hairpin right presents a surprising challenge.

Despite appearing as easy as hitting brakes and flicking the paddles, or leaving the ‘box to its own devices, getting it right will depend on the method of entry of the car in front, your entry line and whether you are prepared to risk it all for an overtake on the inside.

The backstraight “complex” of turns three and four come next. Also flat, the latter remains the most daunting as it requires the biggest decision; take it at full chat and possibly risk going off, or lift and lose speed or even a place.

From here, the short track up the hill to turns five and six past Toyota GR Academy HQ demands not only confidence in braking, but trust in the driver next to you should you enter it side-by-side.

Always the scene of accidents ranging from panel bashing to being beached in the outside gravel bed, the skillset in getting it right will pay-off heading down through turn seven and into another flashpoint, the final turn eight hairpin.

Another corner that requires patience and not being a last moment hero, getting enough drive will have the benefit of latching on to the car ahead and hopefully with enough momentum for an overtake either at turns one or two.

Learning not done

What’s more, the second race with the self-shifting GR Yaris will be another learning curve as shakedown took place with the previous generation fitted with the six-speed manual ‘box.

Although likely to be easier given the lack of a clutch pedal, it still remains a new car and thus, will most probably be understood in full come the next round in East London in July.

For the moment though, the halfway marker in the championship will still be important for The Citizen, who lies fifth in the series after five fifth place finishes and one sixth.

Still on target

Runaway championship leader Nabil Abdool (SuperSport) has so far not been beaten and arrives at Zwartkops with a full house of points (42), having one six out of six so far.

CAR Magazine’s Kyle Kock sits second on 29 and TimesLive’s Phuti Mpyane third on 25. AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie occupies fourth on 18 ahead of yours truly on 11 and IOL/Independent’s Willem van der Putte on 7.

Although far from being balanced on a knife edge, the expectation to do well, not embark on an argy-bargy spell at Toyota’s home event, and still give it everything will be top of mind when the lights go out on Saturday (21 June).

