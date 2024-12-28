4Runner gives Fortuner glimpse – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 4

Cross-Atlantic Toyota SUVs set to share same design language going forward.

The 4Runner might offer the clearest indication yet of what the new Toyota Fortuner will look like. Picture: Toyota

The Toyota 4Runner SUV will not be sold in South Africa, but it’s new model likely provided a big hint on how the next Toyota Fortuner will look.

This year the new 4Runner was launched in the United States, following the new Tacoma bakkie which was introduced in 2023.

It was reported three years ago that a product alignment strategy will see the new Toyota Hilux and Tacoma styled closer to each other for the first time in almost three decades. And the same goes for the Fortuner and 4Runner.

SA awaits new Toyota Fortuner

South Africans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Toyota Fortuner and Hilux, which will probably not be before 2026.

The Toyota 4Runner rides on the TNGA-F platform, on which the new Toyota Fortuner and Hilux will be built. South African models already riding on this platform include the Land Cruiser 300, Lexus LX and new Prado.

The 4Runner is offered across the Atlantic in a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol variant and in a 2.4-litre hybrid guise. It produces 207kW of power and 512Nm of torque as standard and 244kW/630Nm in hybrid guise.

Diesel the likely option

These powertrains are also offered in the new Prado in other markets. But Mzansi launched the new Prado with the same 150kW/500Nm 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel mill as before.

It is highly likely that the new Toyota Fortuner will also keep this powertrain along with the 48V mild electrical assistance that is already on offer in both the current Fortuner and Hilux. The mild-hybrid assistance brings and 12kW of power and 65Nm of torque to the table.

Before the new Toyota Fortuner arrives the current model will have a final hurrah in the form of a GR-Sport (GR-S) model next year. It is expected that the GR-S will feature similar outputs than that of the Hilux GR-S, which is 165kW/550Nm.

2024 Motoring Newsmakers

Jaecoo J7 makes grand entry – No 5

Toyota Hilux GR-S III rolled out – No 6

New Prado unleashed in Mzansi – No 7

New Renault Duster shows face – No 8

Toyota Corolla Cross bakkie – No 9

Isuzu D-Max X-Rider arrives – No 10