New Renault Duster shows face – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 8

SUV will ditch the venerable 1.5-litre diesel engine in favour of mild-hybrid powertrain.

The all-new Renault Duster will finally be introduced to South Africa early next year.

After a rather quiet 2024, Renault announced the new Duster among a host of new models heading for Mzansi in 2025. In November the French moniker showcased a near-production version of the incoming Duster, but we were not allowed to take it for a spin.

The all-new Renault Duster will be the marque’s first local mild-hybrid. With the 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines being discontinued, motivation will likely come from a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 48-volt electrical assistance.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Renault Duster can pay price for dropping diesel

All-new Renault Duster gets bigger

The SUV will again be offered in four-wheel drive alongside front-wheel-drive derivatives. The all-paw version has a ground clearance of 217mm, with the two-wheel model sitting 209mm off the ground.

The all-new Renault Duster is based on the CMF-B platform. Its wheelbase of 2 657mm is 17mm shorter than its predecessor. It is at 4 343mm 2mm longer than before and 9mm wider than before at 1 813mm.

Exterior upgrades include Y-shaped LED headlights, chunky wheel arch cladding and new alloy wheels. A tapering bonnet and more prominent front skidplate is also visible, while the rear door handles have also been integrated into the C-pillar. A matching unpainted skidplate features at the rear underneath a new bumper.

Inside, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features alongside a digital instrument cluster. There is also a new steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control and Arkamys sound system.

Bigster under consideration

The all-new Renault Duster will also feature safety systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Lane Keep Assist.

Boot space is up from 414 to 472 litres.

Riding on the same platform as the Duster, Renault is also considering bringing the Dacia Bigster to market. It looks likely that the Bigster will only be offered as a seven-seater locally to not directly compete with the five-seat-only Duster.

ALSO READ: Toyota Corolla Cross bakkie – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 9

ALSO READ: Isuzu D-Max X-Rider arrives – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 10