New Prado unleashed in Mzansi – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 7

After a long wait, this Toyota Land Cruiser did not disappointment after its arrival.

Few cars have managed to create the kind of hype the new Toyota Prado has in Mzansi.

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is so popular that it was already one of our biggest newsmakers in 2023 before even arriving in the country. After many delays it was finally rolled out mid-2024 and the interest for this SUV is simply off the charts.

New Prado shines in Mozambique

Toyota made sure to showcase the new Prado in the best possible way by staging its official launch in Mozambique in July. Here the local media got the chance to experience it on the road and a variety of off-road surfaces.

Not long after that The Citizen Motoring had the new Prado on test for a week. During this time we got to appreciate its overall refinement in everyday life even when you don’t venture onto the gravel.

We have been fortunate enough to secure it for a second time by having it as a house guest over the December holidays. We will report back in January, but chances are likely that it will be another enjoyable time in the Land Cruiser.

Same engine, new box

The new Prado has kept the GD-6 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine from its predecessor which produces 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque. But the six-speed automatic gearbox made way for an eight-speed version which makes a huge difference. More gears means that off-roading is a lot smoother, while fuel consumption improved.

The new Prado comes standard with the Multi-Terrain Select system that adds a transparent frontal camera, the Multi-Terrain Monitor and five modes; Auto, Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock.

Inside there are twin 12.3-inch digital screens, while the flagship VX.R features panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated first and second row seats, heated steering wheel, digital rear view mirror, head-up display, wireless smartphone charger and 10-speaker sound system.

The range start at R1 296 300 for the TX. Pricing includes three-year/100 000 km warranty and nine-services/90 000 km service plan.

