Toyota Hilux and Fortuner rule the pre-owned market

Motoring Reporter

Six different body types dominate the car market in South Africa: sedan, hatchback, coupe, sport utility vehicle (SUV), single and double cab bakkies.

What makes for interesting reading is the models in each category were consumers most likely to purchase in 2022?

An analysis of AutoTrader data provides the answer to this question.

“Our enquiry data, reveals the car that consumers are most likely to buy based on the number of enquiries made to the car seller,” AutoTrader CEO George Mienie explains.

“This can be helpful for consumers looking to navigate the many varied options available on the market – in other words, fish where the fish are”

Toyota Hilux rules roost

Taking that data – and analysing the enquiries that dealers received in 2022 – what did The Citizen Motoring find?

Not surprisingly, the Toyota Hilux is the most enquired on bakkie model (both double and single cabs), while the Volkswagen Polo is the most enquired on hatch model.

Different findings, quite frankly, would be surprising – the Hilux and Polo/Polo Vivo reign supreme in those sectors.

The BMW 3 Series ranks as the sedan South Africans are most likely to buy. When one looks at the top-selling new cars in Mzansi in 2021, the 3 Series clocked in at 42nd – and lots of sedans outperformed the BMW.

This could be due to the popularity of the brand.

Historically, BMW has been the most searched brand although, most recently, it has been pipped to this post by Volkswagen.

3 Series a historic favourite

The BMW 3 Series is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R375 374, with an average mileage of 99 909 km and with an average year of registration of 2015.

The power of the brand is potentially the reason behind the Porsche 911’s standings in the coupe rankings.

It remains a very aspirational brand so it’s not surprising that the 911 is the coupe South Africans are most likely to buy.

It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R2 065 371, with an average mileage of 42 629 km and with an average year of registration of 2011.

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the best-selling new SUV in South Africa. It is also no slouch in new vehicle sales; the Fortuner was the ninth most sold new car in South Africa last year.

The Fortuner is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R478 553, with an average mileage of 110 217 km and with an average year of registration of 2017.

Most enquired on models by body-type

Sedan: BMW 3 Series (R375 374, 99 909 km, 2015)

BMW 3 Series (R375 374, 99 909 km, 2015) Hatchback: VW Polo (R284 179, 54 502 km, 2019)

VW Polo (R284 179, 54 502 km, 2019) Coupe: Porsche 911 (R2 065 371, 42 629 km, 2011)

Porsche 911 (R2 065 371, 42 629 km, 2011) SUV: Toyota Fortuner (R478 553, 110 217 km, 2017)

Toyota Fortuner (R478 553, 110 217 km, 2017) Double cab: Toyota Hilux (R549 214, 91 916 km, 2018)

Toyota Hilux (R549 214, 91 916 km, 2018) Single cab: Toyota Hilux (R303 499, 108 513 km, 2017)

*Average price, mileage and year of registration.

For more insights into the 2022 pre-owned marker, read AutoTrader’s 2022 Annual Car Industry Report.