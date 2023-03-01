Cab-and-a-half Toyota Hilux Xtra spec sheet upgraded

Charl Bosch

Having ended 2022 off with the unveiling of the GR Sport, Toyota has given the stalwart Hilux another series of updates, albeit this time only for the Xtra Cab model.

Spec changes

Potentially the last series of lifecycle changes in readiness for the all-new Hilux bowing in 2025, the changes, building on those applied two years ago, centre around the Xtra Cab Legend with the single cab and Double Cab remaining untouched.

Rear doors swing open in a suicide design.

Focusing largely on safety, the items now standard form of Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 system that comprises Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

No change in power

As before, no changes have taken place underneath the bonnet or on the transmission front, with petrol power coming from a choice of three mills; the 102kW/183Nm 2.0-litre, the 122kW/245Nm 2.7 and the 4.0-litre V6 that produces 175kW/376Nm.

Interior of the more basic Xtra Cab 2.4 Raider.

Standard on the four-cylinder variants is a five-speed manual gearbox, with the bent-six getting a six-speed automatic as the sole option.

On the diesel side, the entry-level 2.4 GD develops 110kW/343Nm, but swaps the five-speed manual for a six-speed on models bearing the GD-6 insignia. When fitted with the six-speed automatic, torque increases to 400Nm.

Double Cab Hilux Legend RS has broken through the R900 000 mark.

Rounding the range off, the ever popular 2.8 GD-6 produces 150kW/420Nm, the latter jumping to 500Nm with the change in gearbox from the six-speed manual to the six-speed automatic.

The same engine is also present in the GR Sport, but reworked to deliver 165kW/550Nm. A recalibrated take on the six-speed auto ‘box prevails as the only option as well.

RS indicates the presence of the automatic roller shutter.

Colour chart

In total, seven colours are available across the Hilux range, albeit with the exception of Platinum White Pearl restricted to the Xtra Cab and Double Cab, and Attitude Black that is exclusive to the latter.

They include Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Oxide Bronze, Cosmic Blue, Arizona Red, Inferno Metallic and Graphite Grey Metallic.

Interior has not been changed from the last updates in 2021.

The ever-popular Sand Beige is, however, available on all three bodystyles, but by special request only, with the GR Sport’ chart comprising four of the regular hues; Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red and Graphite Grey Metallic.

Price

Regardless of bodystyle, all Hilux’ sticker prices include a three-year/100 000km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000km service plan.

Single Cab

Hilux 2.0 S – R336 100

Hilux 2.0 S (A/C) – R346 000

Hilux 2.4 GD Chassis Cab – R364 800

Hilux 2.4 GD S – R378 900

Hilux 2.4 GD S (A/C) – R389 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4×4 Chassis Cab – R521 200

Hilux 2.7 RB S – R443 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB SR – R469 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 – R540 000

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R506 900

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R527 600

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R583 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R605 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R602 400

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R675 000

Xtra Cab

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R521 500

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Rader AT – R542 100

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend – R626 100

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend AT – R654 000

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 – R706 200

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 AT – R734 500

Double Cab

Hilux 2.7 RB S – R493 600

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB SR – R534 400

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 – R615 300

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R567 600

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R585 500

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R655 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R683 800

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R709 000

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R792 600

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend – R757 300

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 – R813 900

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend AT – R802 300

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 AT – R849 600

Hilux 4.0 Legend 4×4 AT – R849 200

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 GR Sport 4×4 AT – R891 400

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend RS AT – R895 000

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend RS 4×4 – R909 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend RS 4×4 AT – R945 400

