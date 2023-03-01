Cab-and-a-half Toyota Hilux Xtra spec sheet upgraded

Having ended 2022 off with the unveiling of the GR Sport, Toyota has given the stalwart Hilux another series of updates, albeit this time only for the Xtra Cab model.
Spec changes
Potentially the last series of lifecycle changes in readiness for the all-new Hilux bowing in 2025, the changes, building on those applied two years ago, centre around the Xtra Cab Legend with the single cab and Double Cab remaining untouched.
Focusing largely on safety, the items now standard form of Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 system that comprises Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.
No change in power
As before, no changes have taken place underneath the bonnet or on the transmission front, with petrol power coming from a choice of three mills; the 102kW/183Nm 2.0-litre, the 122kW/245Nm 2.7 and the 4.0-litre V6 that produces 175kW/376Nm.
Standard on the four-cylinder variants is a five-speed manual gearbox, with the bent-six getting a six-speed automatic as the sole option.
On the diesel side, the entry-level 2.4 GD develops 110kW/343Nm, but swaps the five-speed manual for a six-speed on models bearing the GD-6 insignia. When fitted with the six-speed automatic, torque increases to 400Nm.
Rounding the range off, the ever popular 2.8 GD-6 produces 150kW/420Nm, the latter jumping to 500Nm with the change in gearbox from the six-speed manual to the six-speed automatic.
The same engine is also present in the GR Sport, but reworked to deliver 165kW/550Nm. A recalibrated take on the six-speed auto ‘box prevails as the only option as well.
Colour chart
In total, seven colours are available across the Hilux range, albeit with the exception of Platinum White Pearl restricted to the Xtra Cab and Double Cab, and Attitude Black that is exclusive to the latter.
They include Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Oxide Bronze, Cosmic Blue, Arizona Red, Inferno Metallic and Graphite Grey Metallic.
The ever-popular Sand Beige is, however, available on all three bodystyles, but by special request only, with the GR Sport’ chart comprising four of the regular hues; Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red and Graphite Grey Metallic.
Price
Regardless of bodystyle, all Hilux’ sticker prices include a three-year/100 000km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000km service plan.
Single Cab
- Hilux 2.0 S – R336 100
- Hilux 2.0 S (A/C) – R346 000
- Hilux 2.4 GD Chassis Cab – R364 800
- Hilux 2.4 GD S – R378 900
- Hilux 2.4 GD S (A/C) – R389 100
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4×4 Chassis Cab – R521 200
- Hilux 2.7 RB S – R443 100
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB SR – R469 200
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 – R540 000
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R506 900
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R527 600
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R583 200
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R605 700
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R602 400
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R675 000
Xtra Cab
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R521 500
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Rader AT – R542 100
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend – R626 100
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend AT – R654 000
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 – R706 200
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 AT – R734 500
Double Cab
- Hilux 2.7 RB S – R493 600
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB SR – R534 400
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 SR 4×4 – R615 300
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R567 600
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R585 500
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R655 100
- Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R683 800
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R709 000
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R792 600
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend – R757 300
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 – R813 900
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend AT – R802 300
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 AT – R849 600
- Hilux 4.0 Legend 4×4 AT – R849 200
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 GR Sport 4×4 AT – R891 400
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Legend RS AT – R895 000
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend RS 4×4 – R909 700
- Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend RS 4×4 AT – R945 400