Toyota prices now better equipped base Corolla Cross models

Charl Bosch

Toyota has, for now, completed the revisions to the locally made Corolla Cross line-up with a series of mostly specification changes for the entry-level Xi and mid-range Xs derivatives.

Having set the tweaks into motion earlier this month, with the unveiling of the hybrid engine GR Sport (GR-S), the automaker’s newest updates doesn’t stretch to the range-topping Xr that remains unchanged along with the conventional petrol-powered GR-S.

More kit

Externally, therefore, the Xi swaps the halogen headlights for LED items with blue accents now featuring within the light clusters of the Xs hybrid.

Xs Hybrid keeps it’s place as the most accessible hybrid model.

Inside, emphasis has squarely been placed on the Xs, which becomes the recipient of a reverse camera, the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a new design for the speedometer and the full eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

ALSO READ: New Toyota Corolla [a] Cross worth making

A six-speaker sound system rounds the Xi off, with the only other new addition being a front armrest with a pair of integrated cupholders for the Xs.

Grade line-up

In terms of otherwise standard spec, the Xi comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, folding electric mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel, all around one touch electric windows, a single USB port, keyless entry, seven airbags, Hill Start Assist and Vehicle Stability Control.

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system now standard across the entire range.

On top of this, the Xs swaps the manual air-conditioning for dual-zone climate control, the fabric seats for partial leather chairs and the urethane steering wheel for a leather wrapped item.

Also standard are front fog lamps, rain sense wipers, two additional USB outlets, rear parking sensors and black roof rails.

Reserved for the Xr are 18-inch alloy wheels, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, a black-and-grey grille, front parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Trace Assist.

Newly added GR Sport Hybrid tops the Corolla Cross range.

Topping the range, both GR Sport models receive model specific 18-inch GR black alloys, GR front and rear bumpers, wider door sills, the black GR Sport grille, black mirror caps and on the inside, a GR starter button, red accents, red stitching on the seats, steering wheel and gear lever, GR embroidered headrests and GR floor mats.

Petrol or hybrid power

Up front, the drivetrain line-up remains unchanged with outputs of 103kW/173Nm from the conventional 1.8-litre petrol engine and a combined 90 kW from the 1.8-litre hybrid.

A CVT is standard fare across the range with drive going to the front wheels only. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 6.8 L/100 km for the petrol and at 4.3 L/100 km.

Price

In total, the Corolla Cross can be specified in seven colours; Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Attitude Black, Cosmic Blue, Arizona Red, Platinum White Pearl and Celestite Grey Metallic. Bespoke to the GR Sport is a black roof over the Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Arizona Red hues.

As before, all models sticker prices include a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six-service/90 000 km service plan.

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi CVT – R381 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs CVT – R414 300

Corolla Cross Hybrid Xs CVT – R442 800

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr CVT – R451 300

Corolla Cross Hybrid Xr CVT – R480 200

Corolla Cross GR Sport CVT – R466 300

Corolla Cross GR Sport Hybrid CVT – R495 200

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring: