Still coming: Three-row Toyota Urban Cruiser spied for the first time

An expected time of reveal is still set for later this year.

First mentioned two years ago, first spy images of the three-row Toyota Urban Cruiser have surfaced in India.

For Suzuki

Reported at the time as being planned for 2026, the three-row Urban Cruiser forms part of Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki.

Despite the debut last year of the Victoris, the seven-seat Suzuki will sit above the Grand Vitara when it debuts.

While speculation has alleged this model could revive the Escudo name, no confirmation from Suzuki’s Maruti division has been made.

Noted, though, is that while the supposed three-row Suzuki was spied last year, it in fact turned out to be the Victoris, which will soon debut in South Africa as the renamed Across.

Extended Urban Cruiser

By contrast, the extended Urban Cruiser, which uses the same Suzuki-made Global C platform as the Grand Vitara, will take the position of the scrapped three-row Corolla Cross project as the first non-MPV-styled three-row Toyota made in India.

Based on the newly published images by rushlane.com, the lightly disguised three-row Urban Cruiser appears identical to its sibling up to the D-pillar.

Aside from a longer rear overhang, the taillight clusters appear to have been redesigned as well.

Oily bits

Reportedly undergoing high altitude testing, the publication states the test mule was noted with a rear driveshaft, pointing to an all-wheel drive layout.

This would refer to Suzuki’s AllGrip system, available on both the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser in India.

Up front, the same engine options as the standard Urban Cruiser are set to feature: a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol and a self-charging 1.5-litre hybrid that gives the Urban Cruiser the Hyryder suffix in India.

Other changes

Going further, the publication states that changes will also be made to the interior to differentiate it from the Hyryder. This also includes more specification items to warrant its expected price tag increase.

Besides the standard seven seats, a six-seat option could be availed for more upscale derivatives.

More soon

Still on-track to launch sometime this year, more details, including a model name, are expected in due course.

